Eat Your Way Through Houston’s Chinatown at These 16 Amazing Spots

Any time is a good time to pay a visit to Houston’s Chinatown, but with the upcoming Lunar New Year upon us—February 1 sparks the Year of the Tiger—now is a special time to get acquainted (or reacquainted) with this venerable corner of town. Also known as “Asiatown,” the ‘hood stretches along Bellaire Boulevard out near Beltway 8, featuring a sprawling network of businesses, strip malls, and most importantly for the purposes of this list, incredibly tasty restaurants. Our Chinatown may not be as big or scenic as the monument-strewn districts in San Francisco, Melbourne, or London, but you can bet your bottom dollar it’s just as delicious. Here are some of our favorite local picks.