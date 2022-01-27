The Best Snacks and Drinks to Buy at a Chinese Grocery Store

Sachima

Sweet, fluffy and slightly gooey is how someone might describe sachima, the snack made of fried flour and a coating of syrup that draws parallels to the beloved rice krispy treat. It leans more savory, however, and its golden color is indicative of butter in the batter used to make it. Different versions might include sesame seeds, raisins, even dried coconut.

Green Onion Pancake

Though found in the freezer aisle rather than the packaged goods one, the green onion pancake is one of the most satisfying snacks you can have—provided you have a stovetop, a pan and some oil at your disposal. You’ll encounter several different brands, but my favorite is from I-Mei. Simply crisp from frozen in your pan until a pocket layer of air appears, and this simple, warm treat made with wheat flour, oil, salt and of course green onion will tide you over til your next meal. Top it off with a fried egg and soy for that bonus factor.

Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp

Probably the second most essential condiment after soy sauce, chile crisp is that perfect bringer of spice, oil and crunchy texture—all headed off by a touch of numbing, known in Sichuan foods as “mala.” If you’re new to it, red and brown chili flakes swimming at the bottom of a jar of dark red oil takes a little acclimation at first, but once you realize its delicious complexity, you won’t be able to resist adding it to absolutely everything. Maybe even (trust us on this) vanilla ice cream.

Calpico Water

Though this chalky, white water is actually Japanese, it’s popular in Chinese stores, too. That’s probably because Calpico actually tastes simultaneously sweet and refreshing—even light. Nonfat dry milk is the reason for its thicker looking composition, but you’ll set aside any reservations about how it looks after you find out how good it tastes. I love drinking this while eating salty snacks for a perfect contrast on the palate.

Yakult

I’ve been a devout drinker of this yogurt drink before “probiotics” were touted on the packaging of wellness products. That’s because these shots of the white, milky-colored beverage packaged in plastic jugs with the red foil tops are irresistible. They’re a tad sweet and a tad sour, but 100% delicious.