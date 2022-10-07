12 Cozy Costco Goods to Get You Into the Autumnal Spirit

Living in Southern California, I do not witness the emergence of fall through color-changing leaves or a chill in the air. Instead, I know fall has officially arrived through the bulk of pumpkin-flavored-everything that graces grocery store shelves come September and October (despite it still being 90 degrees outside).

Costco is no different. There are the classics, of course: huge pumpkin pies that can feed a family of 12, spiced pumpkin streusel muffins that can be purchased alongside the warehouse’s classic coffee cakes and blueberry muffins, that rotisserie chicken deal that is year-round but especially conducive to stocks in the fall. And then there’s the fun stuff: hot cocoa bombs shaped like eyeballs for Halloween, Panera squash soups for lazy weeknight dinners, pumpkin-flavored madeleines perfect for tea time. Here are all the fun fall-themed food and drink items you should pick up in your next Costco haul.

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

The massive muffins at Costco can be split in half for a sweet breakfast and then an afternoon snack, which is what I tend to do when I pick up one of those six-packs. But instead of just chocolate and blueberry, you can now get pumpkin muffins too, which are warmed with cinnamon and crowned with a crumbly streusel topping and drizzle of icing.

Apple Pie

Although it clocks in at a mere $14.99, this apple pie likely contains an entire orchard—it’s that big. The filling is kissed with cinnamon and the pastry is flaky and baked well, so no soggy bottoms here. The turbinado sugar on top provides a bit of crunch and added sweetness.

Pumpkin Pie

I’m not really certain why the pumpkin pie is only $5.99 when it’s roughly the same size as the apple, but I won’t question it. If you’re not feeling up to baking pies this Thanksgiving, the pumpkin pie at Costco will surely be enough for guests due to its size and the price is unbeatable.

White Chocolate Cocoa Bombs

For your upcoming Halloween-themed movie marathon, make sure to pick up a pack of these white chocolate hot cocoa bombs. They’re wrapped in a design meant to replicate an eyeball and each sphere is filled with marshmallows. They would also make great favors for a Halloween party.

Panera Autumn Squash Soup

For the soup girls out there, Costco always has a wonderful selection of tortilla soup, clam chowder, tomato soup, and more. But fall is when Panera’s autumn squash soup rolls in. We’re here for its heartiness and sweet, comforting flavor.

Chef Hak’s Roasted Root Vegetable Mix

Picked up a $5 rotisserie chicken and looking to complete dinner with a side? Here you go. This roasted root vegetable mix contains a blend of carrot, parsnip, sweet potato, and butternut squash dressed in olive oil and rosemary. The root vegetables are already cooked; you just need to heat them up in the air fryer or skillet for maximum roasted flavor.

Zak’s Tavern Oktoberfest Buttered Spaetzle

What better food to soak up all the beers of Oktoberfest than buttered spaetzle? This version is a bit oily, but perfect alongside pork schnitzel that is also available at Costco.

Junior’s Apple Crumb Cheesecake

Yes, you can find New York’s finest cheesecake in your local Costco warehouse. This fall exclusive contains a cinnamon strudel and spiced apples atop a creamy and tangy cheesecake base. And, like all desserts at Costco, it’s enough for a party.

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix

In my household, fall has not officially started until a pumpkin bread is pulled from the oven, smelling sweet and spicy and nostalgic. But making pumpkin bread from scratch can sometimes be a pain. If you’re in a pinch, this Krusteaz mix is quick and easy and the results are as equally delicious.

Sugar Bowl Bakery Pumpkin Spice Madeleines

The Sugar Bowl Bakery items at Costco are always a must-buy in my family. We indulge on brownies, palmiers, and the original madeleines throughout the year, and fall is no different with pumpkin madeleines. The signature hump of a madeleine is present, as is the soft crumb and buttery flavor that contains a hint of pumpkin.

Jose’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee

For those moments when you don’t want to spend an exorbitant amount of cash on a Starbucks PSL, there’s Jose’s pumpkin-flavored beans, which are aromatic without being cloyingly sweet. Pair this with a pumpkin or maple creamer for even more heightened fall vibes.

Honolulu Cookie Company Mini Bites Pumpkin

The Honolulu Cookie Company macadamia nut cookies are the souvenirs my family and friends beg for on every trip to Hawaii, and with good reason. The dough is short and lovely, while pockets of macadamia nuts add an even more buttery flavor. The great news is that I no longer have to travel to Hawaii to scratch that shortbread cookie itch. Even better, there’s a pumpkin version for fall.