Everything in the Costco Food Court, Ranked

4. BBQ brisket sandwich

In real life, this actually looked better than it did on the stock menu shot, which hardly ever happens. The brisket tasted…. agreeable? Yes, yes it did. I'm still kind of surprised by that. The coleslaw that came lovingly atop was also fresh, and that Wonder Bread-esque bun held it all together. A+.

But here's the catch (there's obviously a catch): The BBQ sauce was one of the weirdest things I've ever tasted. It was sweet, and not subtly so. More like, "Wait, did they melt 300 Skittles and put them on top of this brisket? Why did they do that?" Like the turkey sandwich, it was hard to eat because it was just too much. A couple bites in and my taste buds were begging me to suck on some seaweed. Or perhaps lick the bottom of my shopping cart wheel. I tried both.