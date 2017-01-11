The Best Breakfast at Every Fast-Food Restaurant

There are two legitimate reasons to eat fast food for breakfast: 1) you're on a coming-of-age, cross-country road trip with your best friends and stuck eating on the road with minimal funds, and 2) you eat whatever the hell you want for breakfast "because it's your body and you do what you want with it, thank you very much." Fine.

In either scenario, if you don't have a game plan, you're going to be stuck staring slack-jawed at a menu board while the queue behind makes passive-aggressive comments about your indecision. Have a game plan. Know the best stuff. We did the dirty work and loaded our guts with every variety of fast-food breakfast, so you can reap the greasy, bacon-bedecked benefits. No need to thank us. Just pay our inevitable hospital bills, OK?