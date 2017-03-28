The Secret Feminist History of Your Favorite Burger Chains

Esther was also known for her guardedness and desire to keep the family business in the family, a tradition In-N-Out still maintains (Snyder's granddaughter, Lynsi, now controls the company.) But that never stopped her from being recognized for embedding herself in the company's day-to-day, on-the-ground operations. Despite her private nature, it wasn't uncommon for associates at any of In-N-Out's locations in California to encounter the lady Snyder at the drive-thru window; the businesswoman would routinely stop by and place an order just to make sure everything was running properly.

The company matriarch stayed involved in all major decisions, even in smaller roles, though she was once again required to take charge when, in a second tragedy, Guy died suddenly in 1999. From that point until her begrudging retirement shortly after (you know, after she broke her hip at an advanced age), Snyder served as In-N-Out's chairwoman; even after, when her frailty required her to stay home, she joined in on conference calls. No wonder she was the 17th person -- and the third woman -- to be inducted into the California Restaurant Association's hall of fame, according to a spokesperson for the organization.