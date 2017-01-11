17 Regional Fast-Food Chains We Wish Were Everywhere

Whether you're suiting up for a late-night burger run or making a groggy early-morning bacon, egg & cheese stop, fast food has always, always had your back. And outside of the major players -- your McDonald's, your Burger King, etc -- those beacons of fluorescent light and delicious grease can be just as much a piece of hometown pride as they are a crucial hangover helper.

National chains have their place, for sure, but there's nothing like traveling off the beaten path and stumbling upon a more obscure regional fast-food joint. They're so full of personality, surprise, and an endless array of damn good (mostly fried) food. So slip into some sweatpants and get ready to drool over these 17 homespun fast-food restaurants. You'll fall in love all over again.