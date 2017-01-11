The Best Major Fast-Food Chicken Nuggets, Ranked

Chicken nuggets are a beautiful thing. Small, compact, and bursting with juicy flavor, these little crispy gems are the backbone of any good fast-food restaurant, the key to Usain Bolt's completely insane Olympic record. Burgers come and go, but a nugget is a nugget is a nugget, through and through. Now, which chain rules the roost?

We Thrillist staffers take our fast food very seriously. So, naturally, we decided to pit the three bigs -- Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s -- against each other in a cut-throat showdown. It left us yearning for backseat Happy Meals and late-night munchie runs. Our illustrious National Food & Drink editor, Carrie; Tyler, a project manager over on the tech team; and yours truly each judged the nugs in terms of flavor, crunch, juiciness, and finish with 10 points each for a total possible score of 30/30 in each category (120 overall). We also kept it blind to make sure we weren’t bringing any deep-seated brand loyalties to the table. And by the end of it, we came to a consensus. Three nuggets may have entered the room, but only one emerged victorious.