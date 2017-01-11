The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

The best and easiest way get cheap food at your favorite chain restaurant is to be a kid again -- or at least order like one. Kids meals, the best perk of childhood after nap times and adults paying your bills, are super-cheap (and they usually come with a toy!). While you have to give up most fun things when you grow up, ordering from the kids menu doesn't have to be one of them.

Kids meals tend to come with a main, a drink, and a side for way less than if you ordered all of the items separately from the regular menu. They also offer a ton of caloric bang for your buck. Most of the kids meals fall near the 600-calorie mark, which is plenty of food for any grown adult (and probably way too much food for a child) in one sitting. Considering that many chain meals easily sail past the 1,000-calorie mark, ordering from the kids menu is also a good way to exercise portion control, leaving you room to binge on the latest Girl Scout Cookie flavor later.