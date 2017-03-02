The Best Food City in Every State

Oregon: Portland

Oh, we could have picked Bend or Ashland or something, but contrarianism is soooooo last week. Plus -- as anyone who's lived there, thought about visiting, or watched Portlandia will tell you -- this is one of America's best food cities. When half of a city's food carts (there are around 700) could trounce 95% of the state's other cities' best restaurants, well, there's not a ton to elaborate on.

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh

Da 'Burgh. Steel Town. City of Champions. City of Yinzers. The three rivers of Pittsburgh -- Monongahela, Allegheny, Ohio -- converge to create a fertile culinary landscape of down-home (or dahntahn) meals, and when combined with a new wave of high-end restaurant seeping into the scene, you're looking at a food city like no other. If you think Pittsburgh is just a Rust Belt dinosaur with nothing to offer but soggy pierogies, you've clearly never heard of spots like Sonja Finn's game-changing Dinette in East Liberty, comfort-chic Meat & Potatoes, or almost-famous breakfast mini-chain Pamela's (try the crepe-esque flapjacks), or any of Justin Severino's joints in newly booming Lawrenceville. You want Italian? Chef Joseph Tambellini serves one of the best meatballs in the entire country in his cozy, under-the-radar resto. This city puts heaping mounds of French fries on its sandwiches. Its main competition in the Keystone State has cheesesteaks and a statue of Stallone... that's a tough call. But hey, Rocky's thing was coming in second place, so no hard feelings.