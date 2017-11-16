The Best Food From Every State That Ships Nationwide

While not all states are created equal when it comes to food, it's undeniably true that in every corner of America has its share of tasty treats. Some of these there's no way to acquire unless you travel there, but some of them, much to the delight of homesick transplants and other culinary curious folks, ship their wares all over the place. Here are the top edible delights you can acquire from all 50 states, perfect for bestowing upon a friend or hoarding all to yourself.
Alabama
Big Bob Gibson's BBQ pack
Gibson's invented Alabama BBQ, and while other joints across the US are imitating its famed white sauce, there's still nothing like the real deal. This package includes that signature sauce, plus Big Bob's world famous pulled pork, brisket, smoked turkey, saucy whole chickens, and Brunswick stew.
Alaska
Alaska Sausage and Seafood package
Nothing tastes more perfectly Alaskan than smoked salmon and reindeer sausage, which is exactly what you get in this package that is at once a gourmet treat and a cautionary tale told to keep reindeer from trying to escape Santa's servitude.
Arizona
Rock Springs Cafe pies
Because chimichangas don't ship well. And also because Rock Springs makes some of the most delicious pies in all of Arizona. JD's pecan pie is the stuff of legend.
Arkansas
McClard's BBQ sauce
Arkansas' best BBQ joint won't ship you its chopped beef or ribs, but they will ship bottles of their famous BBQ sauces for $5 a pop. And honestly, this stuff is so good that it would make even a Slim Jim taste like championship BBQ. Or at least like a Slim Jim covered in really good sauce.
California
Cake Monkey baked goods
Los Angeles' beloved giver of love handles is one of the city's best bakeries, and everything from its decadent cherry almond pies to its iconic Cakewiches and elevated house-made Pop-Tarts are available to ship. Even better, a homesick Californian can eat these in Iowa, far from the pressure to go jog around a reservoir after plowing through a delivery.
Colorado
Mountain America Jerky
Colorado's jerky game runs strong, and this Denver-based proprietor of smoked and dehydrated meats does it all, from duck to boar, yak, venison, and tuna. Pair it up with some Colorado beer, and you've got a rock-solid Rocky Mountain camping trip pretty much anywhere.
Connecticut
Mystic Hickory Syrup
If you thought maple was the only tree whose sweet, sweet syrup was worthy of your flapjacks, try these earthy, nutty syrups from Turkeywoods Farm in (where else?) Mystic, Connecticut. It's not necessarily an advisable topping for your Mystic Pizza, but it probably isn't half bad either?
Delaware
Tatanka Sauce
Since Dogfish Head pretty much takes care of the whole nationwide shipping thing for you already, this championship-winning hot sauce is actually gloriously versatile in everything from marinades to stews and will be especially appealing to anyone who loves Delaware and Dances With Wolves.
Florida
Key Lime Pie Co. pies
Florida's storied contribution to dessert culture has the unique ability to transport you onto a beach full of retirees and Parrot Heads with one bite, and this Key West favorite ships that experience (minus the old people) anywhere. They also ship chocolate-dipped slices on a stick, which manage to bridge the gap between the boardwalk and the state fair beautifully.
Georgia
Savannah's Candy Kitchen pecan pie
Savannah's has been in the confection game for more than three decades and they have a whole range of gift baskets and towers offering their pralines and other non-pecan-related sweetness, but if you don't ensure your order includes at least one of these pecan pies, you're making a horrible mistake.
Hawaii
Leonard's malasadas
Since 1952, Leonard's has made arguably the state's best malasadas, those beloved Portuguese donuts that have become a staple of Hawaii. They'll ship the greatest hits -- li hing, sugar, or cinnamon -- anywhere on the mainland, forever rendering those tins of macadamia nuts your aunt always brings back from Hawaii utterly disappointing.
Idaho
Reed's Dairy huckleberry ice cream
How old fashioned is Reed's Dairy? So much so that they still deliver milk to people's door, a practice appreciated by dairy lovers and lazy porn writers alike. And their ice cream has been the go-to treat for generations of Idahoans. Throw in some of the state's most iconic berries and you've got a recipe for nostalgia that, like the milk itself, can be delivered to your doorstep.
Illinois
Lou Malnati's pizza
A Chicago icon, Lou's pies take surprisingly well to freezing and shipping, and as a bonus you can purchase them in a heart shape in either a symbol of your affection or a particularly bizarre way to display your concern for their cardiovascular health.
Indiana
Wick's sugar cream pies
Since the waffles at JJ's Diner only exist in syndicated reruns of Parks & Rec, these delightful pies, an Indiana staple, are an excellent option for Hoosier aficionados. Though, to be fair, it's hard to envision how anything containing only the words "sugar," "cream," and "pie" could go wrong.
Iowa
La Quercia meats
Iowa is far and away America's leading pork producer, and the good people at La Quercia have such a way with swine that their prosciutto and other Italian meats have won over even the most strident Europhiles. "Is this heaven? No It's Iowa" is going to take on a whole new meaning for you.
Kansas
Joe's Kansas City BBQ Z-Man kit
You can (and should) consider shipping yourself (or a lucky friend) some ribs as well, but when a legendary BBQ joint sends you a painstakingly precise kit to help you execute their iconic sandwich, the effort simply must be recognized.
Kentucky
Rebecca Ruth bourbon balls
You can by bourbon balls (think delightful chocolate covered truffles with a kick of bourbon) from many Kentucky purveyors, including some of the big distilleries, and have yourself a fine time, as it's hard to screw up booze, sugar, and chocolate. But these little beauties are the original, first created in 1936. You can taste the history. Or maybe it's just the bourbon, but whatever they're really good.
Louisiana
Central Grocery muffuletta
A massive Sicilian sandwich that packs an army of cured meats, tapenade, and cheese onto a dense, sesame-seed loaf, the muffuletta is as synonymous with NOLA as the po-boy and terrible decision making, and has been ever since Central Grocery introduced it 111 years ago. CG's is still arguably the best, and considering the order-able two-pack served up to eight people, it's basically the Louisiana equivalent of a big-ass party sub.
Maine
Bar Harbor Jam Company
Look, you can score yourself some lobster anywhere. "I can get jam anywhere, too," you think to yourself, ever the contrarian. Sure, that's true, but it won't be THIS jam, made with wild Maine blueberries in small batches and packing a flavor so bright you'll find yourself wondering how it might taste on lobster.
Maryland
G&M crabcakes
As you know by now, Maryland does crab cakes and football. But not all places in Maryland do their crab cakes equally, and lately the football has been pretty terrible, which is the exact opposite of the gorgeous lump crab cakes from G&M.
Michigan
Angelo's Flint-style Coney dogs
With Detroit-style pizza currently in the spotlight, the Flint-style Coney -- made with Koegel's Viennas and a "dry chili" that's best described as mild taco meat made of ground-up hot dogs and beef heart -- might be Michigan's best-kept culinary secret. Angelo's is an icon of Vehicle City, and ships anywhere. Trust us: One bite will forever raise the bar on all hot dogs to follow.
Massachusetts
Parker House Boston cream pie
This is it right here -- a pre-internet dessert sensation and American classic whose history stretches back to the 1850s. It tastes like happiness and pairs well with ranting lengthily about Deflategate out of nowhere despite the fact that the airport terminal tuned you out like 10 minutes ago.
Minnesota
Moose Lake wild rice
This wild rice isn't actually technically rice at all, but it is a longstanding Minnesota staple with a fascinating backstory and seeing as this list is mostly pies and cured meats there had to be something heart healthy on here, right?
Mississippi
Mayflower Cafe Comeback sauce
Go ahead and call it a Comeback, mostly because that's the name, but Mayflower's garlicky orange dressing/sauce/sandwich spread/ill-advised drink has been here for years. Specifically, since 1935. And folks from Mississippi put it on everything. Largely because it makes everything taste better.
Missouri
Imo's Pizza and toasted ravioli
Your mileage may vary on Provel cheese, the processed Swiss-cheddar-provolone hybrid that powers Imo's and other St. Louis-style pizzas. But if you grew up with it you love it, miss it horribly when you move away, and think nothing of eating a whole one with a side of toasted ravioli.
Montana
Chalet Market buffalo sausage set
What, did you think Montana would be a salad? Nah. Buffalo meat is king in Big Sky country, and this package comes with salami, snack sticks, two kinds of jerky, and some cheese in the shape of a buffalo. There's also a wallet made of buffalo skin, in case the rest of the package seemed to subtle.
Nebraska
Runza
Nebraska's greatest fast food can't really be found outside the general area, unless you get it shipped by the dozen. To the uninitiated, it's kind of like a fancy Hot Pocket, a fluffy loaf of bread stuffed with onion-flecked ground beef and cheese. To the initiated, it's comfort in handheld form.
Nevada
Grandma's Fudge Factory
Don't worry, thanks to the robust lineup of shippable products from this beloved Virginia City confectionary, you don't have to be in Vegas for the state of Nevada to cause you to curse your weak will and proclivity towards indulgence. But hey, at least you'll have a belly full of fudge and caramel instead of an empty bank account.
New Hampshire
Burdick chocolates
Burdick is kind of a big deal, and while they do have a couple of outlets in other states, their heart and soul is all New Hampshire. We can 100% guarantee this is the best time you can possibly have shoving an entire mouse in your mouth.
New Jersey
Millburn Deli Sloppy Joes
The best sandwich in the whole of New Jersey is the original Sloppy Joe, which isn't a ground beef/ketchup explosion from a lunch lady, but rather a triple-decker pile of meat covered in coleslaw and Russian dressing. It ain't pretty, but hey, when you're one of the best sandwiches in America, beauty is an afterthought.
New Mexico
Hatch green chiles
You can buy these spicy beauties fresh, roasted, or already broken down into a convenient sauce on your behalf. And if you're REALLY jones-ing on a regular basis, they offer monthly subscriptions.
New York
Russ & Daughters
We'll leave the calculus on whether or not shipping bagels is worth your effort up to you based on the quality of bagels available in your area, as some New Yorkers will tell you that if a bagel has been on the shelf more than 12 minutes it should be set on fire. However, ANY bagel is inarguably improved by Russ & Daughters incomparable smoked salmon and schmears, and also, it's not bagel-related but the chocolate babka is far too life-changing to warrant a cheap Seinfeld joke.
North Carolina
King's Carolina Oink Sampler
North Carolina, come on raise up! Take your shirt off and... actually, don't. Largely because consuming this gigantic package of chopped pork, two racks of ribs, a dozen hushpuppies, and a pint of Brunswick stew kind of makes you look gross topless.
North Dakota
Carol Widman's Chippers
In addition to not being lutefisk, these chocolate-dipped potato chips are one of North Dakota's most delicious sweet/salty innovations. Big chips companies are emulating Carol Widman's innovation to varying degrees of success, but nothing beats the original icon.
Ohio
Tony Packo's Hungarian hot dogs
Toledo's famous Hungarian franks are the stuff of legend in a hot dog-rich region, and the chili that comes with the kit stands tall with the more famous stuff put out by Skyline. For those who grew up in the region, this is what a hot dog is supposed to taste like.
Oklahoma
Weber's Superior root beer
You can't get one of Weber's famous sausage burgers outside of Oklahoma, but you can ship Weber's famous root beer -- a favorite since 1891! -- anywhere. And if you're feeling really nostalgic, you can just smash some onions into burger and pretend you're in Tulsa as you house a few longnecks.
Oregon
Olympia Provisions Grande Charcuterie Basket
Olympia Provisions works hard to dispel the notion that Oregon's just a bunch of twee vegans. The Portland icon offers individual sausages and an "of the month" club, but why do that when you can go big with a basked loaded with three types of salami, pistachio pork pate, rillettes, ham summer sausage, fancy cheese, lamb, and more? It's like being in a wine bar. But you can drink whatever you have in the fridge.
Pennsylvania
Jim's steaks
You know those blowhards who say you can't get a good cheesesteak outside of Philly? Well, they're wrong -- both because that's just silly to say, but because Jim's ships genuine, Philadelphia-forged steaks anywhere in the US. And yes, they do it wit if you ask for it.
Rhode Island
Del's Frozen Lemonade
Quick question: if you aren't consuming a Del's Frozen Lemonade at any given moment, are you even FROM Rhode Island?
South Carolina
Maurice's Piggy Park Taste of Carolina
Two racks of ribs, a pound of chopped pork, some Carolina hash, and a bottle of glorious Southern Gold BBQ sauce. The only way this could be more Carolinian is if you consume it next to a charming roadside smokehouse while pretending not to be uncomfortable with all the Confederate flags on the wall.
South Dakota
Sturgis Jerky
The perfect gift for your cousin who owns a motorcycle and always talks about going to Sturgis, but won't because he's afraid of real bikers. Plus, it's made with grass-fed beef farmed locally in one of the state's great rancher regions.
Tennessee
Coop's hot chicken paste
Hot chicken is so hot right now, and this stuff basically lets you take whatever chicken you're eating and properly transform it into Nashville hot chicken. So get some, go purchase the best fried chicken you can get your hands on, and go to work, maybe with a glass of milk nearby.
Texas
Louie Mueller Barbecue
One of central Texas' best and most iconic postmasters goes all in on the delivery system, offering everything from the signature "Dino" ribs to sausages, smoked turkeys, pork tenderloin, pulled pork, and the legendary brisket. As in Texas, that brisket's only available until it runs out for the day/delivery cycle. Unlike in Texas, there's no line full of tourists.
Utah
Hires Big H Hamburger and Fry Sauce
Utes LOVE their fry sauce, so much that the ketchup/mayo hybrid might just be the most iconic foodstuff from the state. Yet unless it's made in Utah, it just doesn't taste right. Each bottle of Hires is a dose of multigenerational nostalgia.
Vermont
Sugarbush Farm cheese and maple syrup
They make fantastic cheeses. They make excellent maple syrup. They do all of this on a 550-acre farm that's been in the same family since 1945. You can't screw this up, unless you skip the maple candy, which is basically a socially acceptable equivalent of chugging maple syrup straight from the bottle.
Virginia
Edwards country ham
Edwards has been a smoking hams and other pork products in Virginia since the Coolidge administration, so it was particularly tragic when a devastating fire destroyed their facility (and much of their ham) in early 2016. While they're back on their feet, wouldn't it be nice to know your purchase of some incredible ham is also helping a great American business continue its recovery?
Washington
Salumi Salami Duo
Iconic meaterie Salumi -- home of Seattle's best cured meats AND home of Mario Batali's dad -- ships many of its signature meats, but the namesake Salumi duo is the stuff of fat-specked dreams, two glorious logs of Salumi salami and finocchiona salame. It's way better than just sending somebody a warmed-over bag of Dick's from Washington.
Washington, DC
Ben's Chili Bowl Half-Smoke
DC's most famous restaurant will ship its iconic take on the hot dog -- a half-smoke covered in chili that can't really be found beyond DC and Virginia -- straight to your door. As for the customary side of unwelcome political banter, well, luckily that's something you can generally get just by leaving your house.
West Virginia
Rogers & Mazza's pepperoni rolls
Quite simply, these little beauties are how West Virginia (removes sunglasses) rolls.
Wisconsin
O&H Danish Bakery kringle
For the uninitiated, a kringle is a Danish concoction that will taste fairly familiar to any lover of breakfast pastries, but don't tell anyone from Wisconsin that! In all seriousness, they're quite delicious and O&H has been in the game for generations, offering a wide variety of fillings to suit your particular kringle cravings.
Wyoming
Wyoming Gourmet Beef steaks
Wyoming equals steak. That'll happen when a state has more cows than people. It also equals some of the best beef in the world, which you can get in a relatively cheap four pack of culottes or sirloins. There's also jerky available, because this is from Wyoming, where dried beef technically counts as a vegetable.
