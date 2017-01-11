The Best Movies About Food on Netflix Right Now

While there's a binge-worthy bounty of documentaries about food on Da 'Flix that you probably see in your suggestion box every night, buried beneath your queue lies an undercurrent of deep-cut, fictional films that revolve around food -- that somehow don't all suck. They deserve your attention. And anyone who says that truth is stranger than fiction obviously hasn't watched/read/heard about Naked Lunch. Here are the best food-related non-documentaries on Netflix right now.

(Note: Naked Lunch is not one of them. It isn't really about lunch. There is nudity, though.)