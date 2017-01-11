The Best Damn Thing to Eat at Every NFL Stadium

Here's the thing about eating at football games, just when you think you have...

... actually, you know what? You're just going to skip this intro and go right to your favorite team's pick right away anyway -- it doesn't really matter how I set this sucker up. In light of that (and because you guys aren't going to be reading this) I want to get the following off my chest: hot dogs are sandwiches, Eli Manning is an elite quarterback, and I, for one, think overtime should be settled with a sudden-death thumb war between each team's sweatiest player. Now, if you are still here for some reason, go find your team.