The Best Damn Thing to Eat at Every NFL Stadium

Here's the thing about eating at football games, just when you think you have...
... actually, you know what? You're just going to skip this intro and go right to your favorite team's pick right away anyway -- it doesn't really matter how I set this sucker up. In light of that (and because you guys aren't going to be reading this) I want to get the following off my chest: hot dogs are sandwiches, Eli Manning is an elite quarterback, and I, for one, think overtime should be settled with a sudden-death thumb war between each team's sweatiest player. Now, if you are still here for some reason, go find your team.
Arizona Cardinals
Where: University of Phoenix Stadium
What: Pizza Box Nachos
You have to respect an item like Pizza Box Nachos for being exactly what it claims to be -- nothing more, nothing less. It's an unpretentious, slightly less-than-genuine Southwest staple (guac, jalapeños, cheese, etc.) in a classic package that occasionally surprises you by how good it can be. Kind of like the Arizona Cardinals themselves, actually.
But they might tear up your insides. Kind of like the Arizona Cardinals themselves, actually.
Atlanta Falcons
Where: Georgia Dome
What: The burger of the week
These birds are flying their (kind of decrepit) Georgia Dome coop -- notoriously known for looking more like a butthole than, say, a nest -- to swanky new digs next year, so we'll have to wait and see what concessionary wonders lie waiting at their gorgeous new stadium. In the meantime, we can only hope the burger of the week, one of the most fun stadium quirks in sportsdom, makes the cut in 2017.
Every team ATL plays at home gets its own themed burger that week, like Reuben steaks when New York visits. If this tradition doesn't follow the team, it at least deserves a 10-Dirty Bird salute.
Baltimore Ravens
Where: M&T Bank Stadium
What: Chicken tender basket
Chicken tenders don't need to altered or decked out. They just are. And they are a force of nature. They are to football food as Omar is to a critically acclaimed HBO drama. And the pigskin chefs at M&T nail it with their chicken tender baskets, or CTBs as they are known around the stadium. Charm City is not fancy, and neither is its greatest football snack. It almost makes you forget Ray Lewis probably helped kill a guy. Almost.
Buffalo Bills
Where: New Era Field
What: Tim Hortons
Certainly not the flashiest option on this list. But hey -- the last time the Bills were flashy, they lost four straight Lombardis. The Canadian chain known for its coffee and donuts is a worthy option for the apocalyptical cold weather common of Northern New York, and a sensible choice for the wallet, too. This all sounds extremely Buffalo. With the Bills being Canada's default bastard NFL son, it only make sense they make their presence known with their second-greatest export (No. 1 being Leslie Nielsen, obviously).
Also, from what viral videos have shown me, their fans could do with a little sobering up before kickoff.
Carolina Panthers
Where: Bank of America Stadium
What: Barbecue pulled pork nachos
As nachos have somehow displaced hot dogs as football's premier food option (wieners are baseball's turf, anyway), it only makes sense that Carolina would stack its world-famous pulled pork atop a plate of nachos and hope for the best. Luckily, it works and just makes total sense. Delicious, savory, shirt-staining sense.
Nice -- I didn't think we were going to get through this entry without including a dabbing reference. F*ck. That was just a dabbing reference, wasn't it?
Chicago Bears
Where: Soldier Field
What: Midway Monster
Chicago -- home of fans who are stereotyped as drowning in encased meats among casual bouts of heart failure -- deserves a concession worthy of Mike Ditka's calorie-heavy dinner plans. The aptly named Midway Monster fits the bill and oozes all over said bill with classic Midwest meat grease.
Corned beef. Hot dog. Onions. Bacon. And it's all a big ol' sloppy mess on a fresh baguette bun. This is why the entire city is out of shape. Still doesn't explain why Jay Cutler is so unhappy though. I'm worried about that guy.
Cincinnati Bengals
Where: Paul Brown Stadium
What: Gold Star Chili cheese dog
Cincinnati-style chili (which is really more like a watered-down, nebulous, inexplicably delicious form of actual chili) is as ingrained in Bengals culture as losing football games. Which is to say, they are very accustomed to it.
And though all of Bengals fans' highs (division championships! Andy Dalton!) eventually come crashing down (immediate playoff losses! So many immediate playoff losses!), they always know the chili dogs spring eternal at Paul Brown, even if optimism does not.
Cleveland Browns
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium
What: Kimchi dog
So this kimchi dog is pretty much the most un-Cleveland thing since Cleveland actually won something ('sup LeBron?) -- but that's exactly the point. The chili aioli-graced, caramelized onion-stacked wiener brings class to the mistake-on-the-lake, and is the brainchild of native son, chef Rocco Whalen.
You might get some funny looks from the wing-guzzling Dawg Pound, but never be ashamed to eat something this good at a place so shitty.
Dallas Cowboys
Where: AT&T Stadium
What: Texas torta
The house that Jerry built spared no expenses, including a bounty of available food options (hey, someone had to compensate for a mere pair of playoff wins in two decades). Rising to the top -- all the way to the retractable roof -- is the Texas torta, a leviathan of a Mexican sandwich, with carnitas, barbacoa, and chicken (why choose only one?!), along with deep-fried jalapeños wrapped in bacon.
It's so big, when Tony Romo tried to eat one he broke his collarbone. And so delicious, he also broke his clavicle. He didn't choke though. Oh wait, yes he did.
Denver Broncos
Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High
What: Mark Schlereth's Stinkin' Good Green Chile fries
You may recognize Mark Schlereth as a two-time Super Bowl-winning O-linesman, or that dude on ESPN with the super-rectangular head, or as the moderately involved spokesperson/owner of a line of green chili.
They put Mark's self-proclaimed Stinkin' Good chile on fries at Sports Authority Field -- and truth be told, they are stinkin' good. With the bankrupt Sports Authority selling the naming rights for the Broncos' home, it's high time that Schlereth just goes all in and buys the whole place -- even if "Schlereth Stadium" sounds like a joke about the lisping sports announcer.
Detroit Lions
Where: Ford Field
What: Slows BBQ
Let's put this as succinctly as possible: landing Slows -- Detroit's premier BBQ joint -- was the biggest win for the Lions in a long, long, long time.
Now, they only have to worry about this brisket retiring in the height of its prime so it can go on Dancing With the Stars. This can't keep happening, guys.
Green Bay Packers
Where: Lambeau Field
What: Horse Collar kielbasa
Packer purists (and most Packer fans are indeed purists) might instantly opt for the long-fabled "Pac 'n Cheese" macaroni riff -- but a Green Bay booster I am not. So, with an objective eye, it's the jug handle-shaped, 22in grilled kielbasa coined the Horse Collar that ends up taking the Lambeau leap into the pantheon of kick-ass concessionaires in Wisconsin, home of maybe-murderer Steven Avery, a noted Packers fan.
Houston Texans
Where: NRG Stadium
What: Brisket from Goode Co.
When you're in Houston (and JJ Watt's not on the field) you don't watch football. You stuff your face with brisket. Goode Co. happens to have some of the best brisket in the entire country. The slow-smoked brisket plate, probably your best bet at Goode, comes with a hearty under-layer of Czech sausage that proves Houston is just as good at selecting meat combos as drafting Pro Bowlers.
Indianapolis Colts
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium
What: Pork tenderloin sandwich
Indianapolis has been blessed with otherworldly QBs for the past two decades. And the fans in the stands are blessed with a pork tenderloin so massive, two buns -- let alone one -- would not be able to handle it. Which is better? It's hard to say.
This is a sandwich very much in the vein of blue-collar Indianapolis itself, no frills, no pretensions -- just a deep-fried mass of meat with lettuce, tomato, and onion. It's definitely more appealing to look at than Andrew Luck's face. Hm. I'm not sure if that's sad or delicious.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Where: EverBank Field
What: Chicken and waffle sandwich
Look, the Jags don't have much going for them. Except for this delicious chicken and waffle sandwich. That's about it.
Kansas City Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium
What: Chiefs' Brisket Stack
When you go to Kansas City, the best place to eat BBQ is in the Arrowhead parking lot. If you happen to miss out on that, you can catch a Brisket Stack inside of the stadium.
It's a double-stacked sandwich with a dose of tangy BBQ sauce -- and it's pretty damn good. It's not as good as catching some home-cooked brisket by some of the Kansas City faithful outside, but you also don't run the risk of getting your ass kicked.
LA Rams
Where: The Coliseum
What: ????????
As of right now, the formerly St. Louis Rams are shacking up with USC (NCAAA, you see) till their shiny new SoCal stadium is ready. And as they have yet to play an actual game in Cali, we're not sure what to expect here. There should be beer though. Just drink beer. It's what Jeff Fisher would do, probably.
Miami Dolphins
Where: Hard Rock Stadium
What: Sloppy Joe's
Fans of the 'Fins should be thankful that the Key West bar Sloppy Joe's made its way up the coast to the newly renamed Hard Rock Stadium, as its signature dish (Sloppy Joes, obviously) blows everything else out of the proverbial water.
The original Key West joint was a notorious Hemingway haunt. And the Sloppy Joes are good Sloppy Joes because they are honest Sloppy Joes. They are the Sloppy Joes that make the Earth move and make men remember what the world was like before the ravages of the war took over our plains and our mountains and our seas and turned good men into beasts. Or, something.
Minnesota Vikings
Where: US Bank Stadium
What: Andrew Zimmern's Canteen Hoagies
Andrew "I eat bizarre foods!" Zimmern is one of the most famous living (sorry, Prince) Vikings fans. So naturally, he's bringing some of his culinary expertise to the Vikings spankin'-new digs with several projects. The Vikings have yet to christen their new stadium (that'll happen in week two) so we are just going to have to trust that Zim's hoagie shop -- featuring Midwest staples like meatballs, sausage, and roast beef -- will be smoother than a 50-yard Culpepper-Moss connection.
New England Patriots
Where: Gillette Stadium
What: Steak sandwich
If you become a little bored with continual, seemingly effortless excellence ('cept when they play the Giants, hey-oh), you can take a break from the Gronking on the field by snacking on the Lighthouse Grill's steak sandwich -- served atop a ciabatta roll with all the classic hamburger fixings.
It would be a little too easy to make a Deflategate joke here. So instead, I'll point out the fact that Tom Brady and his personal chef are "... very cautious about tomatoes."
New Orleans Saints
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
What: Black and Gold po-boy
Always an underrated sandwich in my opinion, this Black and Gold po-boy, loaded with "home-made roast-beef debris" (the Saints' words, not mine) and Bayou fried shrimp, would make any "Aint" fan want to rip the brown bag of shame from their head, and embrace their team for its taste in concessions alone.
Like Drew Brees' birthmark, the team -- and city -- just wouldn't be the same without it.
New York Jets
Where: MetLife Stadium
What: The $50 Jumbo Jet Breakfast Bagel
What Gang Green lacks in success, organizational structure, sartorial taste, and overall dignity, it compensates for with the most egregiously greasy, temptingly overstuffed breakfast sandwich this side of Guy Fieri's personal kitchen.
It's almost enough to bring the franchise back to the days of Joe Willie and Superbowls. Till you remember this.
New York Giants
Where: MetLife Stadium
What: The Kitchen Sink
Despite having two teams with "New York" in their names, only one NFL team actually plays its home games in the Empire State, and it's all the way up in Buffalo.
The G-Men pay aggressive homage to their real home (New Jersey) by stuffing a sub roll from Calandra's Bakery with both Thumann's hot dogs and Premio sausage, peppers, onions, and a few healthy lines of vinegar cream dressing. To top it all off, the concession workers make you hum "Born to Run" and pump your fist while you take the first bite. It's kind of annoying, actually.
Oakland Raiders
Where: O.co Coliseum
What: Tailgate dog
Look, when you go to a Raiders game you should be happy enough if you just make it out of the place alive. And if you get a hog dog with piles of mac & cheese, bacon, chili, and jalapeños along the way, consider yourself super-duper lucky.
Unlike Raiders fans, who haven't considered themselves lucky since the Reagan administration.
Philadelphia Eagles
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
What: Chipotle mac & cheese
Obviously, Philly's pick needs to be a cheesesteak, right? Well, in true Philadelphian fashion, I said f*ck what everyone else thinks and just did what I want here. This mac & cheese consists of black cherry-smoked pulled pork or maple sugar-smoked pulled chicken and is graciously topped with Cool Ranch Doritos -- or as Europeans call them, Cool American Doritos.
It is so good, even the trashiest Philly fan (who inherently would be in the running for trashiest fan in the country) wouldn't toss a handful of this delicacy at a shoddy-looking Santa Claus with a torn ACL playing for the opposing team. And yes, it's even better than milksteak.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Where: Heinz Field
What: Primanti Bros.
If there's one thing Pittsburghers (aka Yinzers) love more than one of Primanti Bros.' iconic sandwiches (an assorted Italian meat loaded with fries and coleslaw), it's the Stillers themselves.
So, when you combine the two, you get a Western Pennsylvanian transcendental experience equivalent to a spirit vision of 100 Mario Lemieuxs parting a red sea of Heinz with Mr. Rogers' entire neighborhood behind them. And if you miss out at the game, just grab one dahn-tahn.
San Diego Chargers
Where: Qualcomm Stadium
What: Grilled fish tacos
When you are this close to Mexico, you obviously need to serve bangin' tacos at your home games. Or at least try to. At any rate, the stadium is pretty horrible, and the team is probably going to relocate in the next few years, so you should probably grab these tacos with grilled mahi-mahi, rubbed with dry jerk (also a nickname for the current Chargers quarterback), pico, and shredded cabbage before they fade into oblivion.
They're like tacos on steroids. Steroids probably provided by Shawne Merriman. Who has also faded into oblivion.
San Francisco 49ers
Where: Levi's Stadium
What: Wagyu beef hot dog with pork chicharrones
The prestigious Niners' new stadium features a hot dog with five delicious components that sync up with its five Superbowl trophies: pork chicharrones, bacon, one juicy hot dog, guac, and a big ol' pile of French fries. Yes, it's another hot dog. But really, it's a five-course meal atop one hot dog.
If John Harbaugh knew this was on the way, maybe he wouldn't have skipped town?
Seattle Seahawks
Where: CenturyLink Field
What: Dungeness crab roll
Like its city sister Safeco Field (home of the M's!), CenturyLink has become a food oasis in the Emerald City, with a bounty of offerings almost as good as the Legion of Boom on the field. Have you ever wondered why Seahawks fans are so excitable (12th man and all that)?
The Dungeness crab roll is like the Pacific Northwest's riff on a lobster roll: citrus aioli, celery, fresh buns from Seattle stalwart Macrina Bakery. This Dungeness crab roll is beast mode -- sans Skittles. I mean, you could put Skittles on it, if you want.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Where: Raymond James Stadium
What: Tampa tacos
There are no crab legs to be found in these suckers (apologies, famous Jameis) but there's certainly a lot to like going on here in central Florida. They are pretty standard taco fare -- which is obviously a good thing: braised Cuban pork, black beans, and cilantro creme on a soft tortilla.
I was really, really hoping there would be a throwback Creamsicle sandwich. But alas, the franchise has washed this nightmare from its collective Floridian memory.
Tennessee Titans
Where: Nissan Stadium
What: All-day chili and grilled cheese
The Tennessee Titans don't normally have a lot to be excited about -- except falling one yard short of winning the MF'ing Superbowl.
But anyone with a sound mind and functioning taste buds would get excited about this grilled pimento cheese (atop Tennessee toast!) and chili combo. The best part? The chili is Johnny Cash's personal recipe. The worst part? There is no worst part. Did you even read the description?
Washington Redskins
Where: FedEx Field
What: Crabcakes
Baltimore is famous for its crabcakes, but in NFL terms, the team with the egregiously outdated name does it better. So if you are looking for a taste of Mid-Atlantic crustacean, head to our nation's capital.
Crabcakes and football is apparently what Washington, DC does now.
