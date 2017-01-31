The Best P.F. Chang's Orders, According to Employees

It's 2pm on a Thursday at P.F. Chang's in the Denver suburbs, and this restaurant is bumping. Not much in the suburbs could ever be described as "bumping," but this is an exception. It's likely packed because of the restaurant's tasty pan-Asian food, featuring a wide range of noodle, seafood, and beef dishes.

If you've been to P.F. Chang's, you know that while the menu isn't Cheesecake Factory-sized, it certainly has a number of options -- 67 to be exact. Most know the Mongolian beef, honey shrimp, Chang's lettuce wraps, and sesame chicken are winners, but there are many overlooked dishes that are equally as delicious. We surveyed everyone from managers to servers to bartenders to help shine a powerful friggin' light on all the dishes you need to order right this second.