The Absolute Best Frozen Food at Aldi

In case you haven't noticed, Aldi's is on an absolute tear lately. The German supermarket chain is currently on track to become the third largest grocery store in the US. It's being lauded for its commitment to organic products and ultra-low prices. But shopping there can be an exercise in trial and error. This is, after all, Trader Joe's cousin (the family tree's a little complicated), meaning Aldi's shelves are packed with its own in-store branded everything: exclusive beers, award-winning budget wine (and wine calendars!), snacks, meat, cheese… pretty much everything. There's so much, in fact, that it can be tough to suss out what's superior to the name-brands and what might be closer to Brand X. Especially when it comes to the cold stuff.
As with Trader Joe's, Aldi's freezer section is positively stuffed with treasures, from a gigantic line of frozen pizzas to international sandwiches, organic seafood, and even sushi. The choices are so vast, it can be overwhelming for a newcomer… or even a veteran. Luckily, the cult of Aldi is strong, so we tapped some of its truest believers -- from bloggers dedicated to the brand to influencers who peruse the aisles on the regular -- to figure out the must-buy things from the Aldi freezer. They basically just wrote your shopping list for you. Now all you need to do is remember to bring a quarter so you can get a cart.
Casa Mamita Taquitos
“A regular buy in the Aldi freezer section, these taquitos come either in beef with a corn tortilla or chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla. They make for a great snack or light lunch and can be cooked in the microwave, on the skillet, in the oven, or even in the deep fryer. We like personally dipping them in Ranch dressing, although there are plenty of other, more authentic ways to eat them, too.” -- Joshua Johnston, founder and editor-in-chief of Aldi Reviewer
Bremer Pita Melts
“I swear these are a copycat of Sandwich Bros. brand they sell at Costco. Each half pita has either a beef (angus cheeseburger) or chicken (chicken & cheese) patty and a slice of gooey, melty American cheese. These are so easy to cook that the kids can do it themselves!.Just wrap in a paper towel and cook for 50 seconds. We will cook these up for after-school snacks or fast dinner with some carrots sticks and ranch (The $0.89 Tuscan Garden Ranch OF COURSE!)” -- Diane Youngpeter, founder, The Aldi Nerd
Specially Selected Gelato
“I mean, what’s not to love about some delicious pistachio gelato with crunchy biscotti things sprinkled over the top? Sometimes you just need a treat, and gelato always seems to satisfy my sweet tooth. I could eat the entire container in one sitting!”-- Betsy Steiner, founder of @TheAmazingAldi
Breakfast Best Breakfast Best Pancake and Sausage On-A-Stick
“These are an Aldi imitation of a Jimmy Dean breakfast option, and for a lot less money. They come frozen in a box and can be microwaved or baked. (Baking is the best option, as they come out crispier, but microwaving is much faster and is fine in a pinch.) They are best enjoyed by dipping in syrup, and they are filling enough to be a standalone breakfast.” -- Joshua Johnston, founder and editor-in-chief of Aldi Reviewer Aldi Reviewer
Fremont Fish Market Cod Fillets
"Aldi’s prices are one of the biggest pulls for shoppers, and their cod fillets certainly don’t disappoint when it comes to quality and quantity for your money. You get 2lbs of wild-caught Alaskan cod for only $9.99. Individually wrapped so they are easy to portion for meals. I bake them in foil packets with lemon, capers, and red onion for a flavorful quick dish.” -- Rachel Rappaport, founder, Attention Aldi Shoppers
Earth Grown Vegan Meatballs
“We’re always trying to eat less meat at our house, so I was excited when Aldi started carrying vegan meatballs. They’re great for an easy weeknight dinner. The entire line of Earth Grown freezer products are awesome and perfect for trying to reduce your meat intake.” -- Betsy Steiner, founder of @TheAmazingAldi
Fusia Shrimp & Avocado Sushi Roll
“If you have a sushi craving, but are feeling a bit light in the wallet, this frozen item is for you. Thaw some edamame, pour a bowl of miso soup, and don't forget the sake bombs.” -- Bobby Parish, founder of FlavCity
Specially Selected Ahi Tuna Steaks
“The tuna steaks truly are a wonder deal and you can cook them in a skillet from frozen. All you do is just sprinkle them with a spice mix of your choice. I like to use shichimi togarashi. One of my go-tos for a quick weeknight meal!” -- Rachel Rappaport, founder, Attention Aldi Shoppers
Sea Queen Shrimp Fajitas
“What I love about the shrimp fajita mix is that it looks so fresh and perfect, it almost looks like pretend food... but in the best way! You simply split open the box, put the ingredients straight into a pan with heated oil, sauté for a few minutes, add the seasoning packet, and voila! You have delicious shrimp fajitas.” -- Betsy Steiner, founder of @TheAmazingAldi Season's Choice Mediterranean Quinoa It makes for such a quick & easy side dish that is packed with whole grains and veggies. I love pairing it with pan-seared salmon for a healthy, balanced meal.” -- Shanna Hutcheson, founder of Wellness for the Win
Season's Choice Mediterranean Quinoa
It makes for such a quick & easy side dish that is packed with whole grains and veggies. I love pairing it with pan-seared salmon for a healthy, balanced meal.” -- Shanna Hutcheson, founder of Wellness for the Win
Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels
“These only come out a few times a year during “German Week,” so when they do, I stock up. These are bigger than any other frozen pretzel I have ever bought, approximately the length of my hand. The outside consists of a very thin, crispy layer and the inside is oh-so-soft and chewy. The balance of the outer layer vs. the inside is everything you would ever want to find in a soft pretzel. It comes with a little packet of salt, so you can make them as salty (or not) as you want. These also come in 'bites,' but I prefer to buy the big twisty ones.” -- Diane Youngpeter, founder, The Aldi Nerd
Specially Selected Jumbo Scallops
“The frozen scallops are great when it comes to searing. I created this recipe using my grill pan and these scallops along with some fresh ingredients I pulled together around the house. They defrosted quickly and tasted wonderful grilled!” -- Rachel Rappaport, founder, Attention Aldi Shoppers
Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches
“Aldi has some great desserts, both in the regular section and in the rotating ALDI Finds and Seasonal Favorites sections, and these are right up there at the top. We think these traditional ice cream sandwiches taste just like their brand-name counterparts, and they are perfect if you’re looking to feed small single-serve treats to a gaggle of kids.” -- Joshua Johnston, founder and editor-in-chief of Aldi Reviewer Aldi Reviewer
Bremer Gyros Kit
“If you love Greek food, they have a fantastic deal on gyros! I could pretty much eat them every other day, so the Aldi’s frozen gyro kit is great for satisfying that craving whenever it hits.” -- Betsy Steiner, founder of @TheAmazingAldi
Specially Selected Shrimp & Crab Ravioli
“Oh my, are these luscious! These raviolis are very cheesy with rich tasting crab and nice sized chunks of shrimp inside. I boil these guys up and serve with Priano Alfredo Sauce. My kids even like these too, which kind of stinks, because then that means there are less for me! It’s another fast, weeknight dinner idea, just pair with one of Aldi's bagged salad kits or frozen steamable veggies.” -- Diane Youngpeter, founder, The Aldi Nerd
Frozen produce
“ALDI has tons of frozen fruits & veggies, such as organic berries and chopped spinach, that make it so easy to get produce in without going to the trouble of chopping it yourself, or worrying about it spoiling in the fridge before you can eat it. I always recommend frozen produce to clients who struggle to get these foods in because they are so nutritious and convenient.”-- Shanna Hutcheson, founder of Wellness for the Win
Earth Grown Southwest Quinoa Crunch Veggie Burgers
“I love incorporating meatless meals into my diet, and this veggie burger has become one of my go-to items. It's so delicious with avocado on top, alongside lots of roasted veggies.” -- Shanna Hutcheson, founder of Wellness for the Win
Season's Choice Riced Cauliflower
“This is my favorite low carb veggie and a great way to fool the kiddies into thinking they are eating starchy rice. I suggest making cauliflower fried rice or rice pilaf, and your culinary fake out is complete.” -- Bobby Parish, founder of FlavCity
Fremont Wild Caught & Frozen Stuffed Clams
“You should see the size of these clams -- they are massive! Pop these in the oven and serve them as an appetizer. You won't bother ordering this at a restaurant ever again.” -- Shanna Hutcheson, founder of Wellness for the Win
Specially Selected Mussels in Tomato Garlic Sauce
“You could easily pay $12 for this dish at a restaurant, but I'd rather pay $2.49 at Aldi! I toast up some crusty bread and serve it with the mussels and you just elevated weeknight dinner to the next level.” -- Bobby Parish, founder of FlavCity
Bremer Cheese Lasagna Rolls
“These are fabulous and so versatile! Pop them straight from the freezer in a baking dish with your favorite marinara sauce and mozzarella and bake. Or if it’s Taco Tuesday, top with some of the Casa Mamita Enchilada Sauce along with some black beans, corn, and Happy Farms Mexican style cheese. Roasted vegetables and alfredo sauce would be delish too. You can dress these up so many different. A very easy and hands-off weeknight dinner idea.” -- Diane Youngpeter, founder, The Aldi Nerd
Belmont Super Premium Ice Cream
“If you want something more deluxe, Aldi sells quality one-pint ice cream imitations of Ben and Jerry’s, and for less than half the cost of the name brand. Not only are the Aldi versions tasty, but the Aldi marketing department even came up with clever names (i.e. Brookie Dough, Make Fudge Not War!) that are at least as good as the names Ben and Jerry’s uses.” -- Joshua Johnston, founder and editor-in-chief of Aldi Reviewer Aldi Reviewer
