The Best Non-Kraft Mac and Cheese Boxes You Can Buy

Everyone, regardless of age or status, loves macaroni and cheese. It is even said that Kurt Cobain consistently requested it when he was on tour, refusing to eat gourmet macaroni in favor of the boxed version. And it’s hard to blame him—the meal has been not only a kitchen mainstay but a source of warmth and comfort for decades.

It all started during World War II, when access to fresh foods was limited, boxed mac and cheese became a household staple. It was available at a low cost, quick and easy to make, and tasted great, resulting in it becoming a main dish for families across America.

Amidst the pandemic, many of us found ourselves in a similar place, unable to frequent grocery stores and instead opting to stock up on simple pantry items that could last for weeks. As a result, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese sales went up to an overwhelming degree. Some of us were craving ease amidst a tumultuous time, while others were just longing for consolation and nostalgia from one of our childhood favorites.

“When you’re a kid, mac and cheese is the first thing that you learn how to cook,” says Jen Zeszut, CEO and co-founder of Goodles, a macaroni and cheese company founded by actress Gal Gadot that brings nutrition to the classic dish. “It got my little sister and I through a lot of times when we were without our parents growing up, so it’s a really special food for me.”

And while sometimes there is nothing better than a warm bowl of cheesy noodles, the meal is hardly nutritious. Ultimately, the beloved dish often leaves us a bit lethargic and in need of a nap.

But our childhood favorite has come a long way since the early 1900s, and between adults indulging in it more frequently to parents wanting their children to eat nourishing foods, healthy macaroni and cheese is on the rise.

“It’s not just for kids anymore,” Zeszut says. “We knew adults of all ages were eating mac and cheese, so we wanted to give them something to feel good about, both nutritionally and from a comfort standpoint.”

Boxed macaroni and cheese is taking on an exciting new identity, but between all of the colorful packaging and ingredients lists, it can be a bit difficult to navigate the burgeoning healthy mac and cheese scene. Keep reading for all of the different boxes you can try.