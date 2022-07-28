All of the Other Herbs You Can Smoke

It seems second nature for humans to try smoking the plants around them. For centuries, we’ve sparked up hundreds of botanicals—discovering medicinal benefits, bad trips, and pleasant buzzes as we explored the expanses of the plant world.

Cannabis may be the herb of the moment, but the normalization of weed and alternative wellness journeys in general has ushered in a broader herbal renaissance that’s bringing a variety of plants into pipes and papers everywhere. Herbal smoking blends peppered with rose petals and lavender buds are in style right now.

Looking at the content of today’s wellness trends, it makes sense: Aesthetically, herbal remedies are prime for social media content—not to mention more welcome on social media than cannabis—and smoking them is less intoxicating, allowing for those with lower tolerances the ability to enjoy a proper, botanically rich smoke sesh without losing the rest of their day to a streaming platform.

None of the following herbs are going to feel as strong as cannabis. When we say intoxicating, it’s very slight. But when combined together by knowledgeable herbalists, these herbs can have a harmonious effect that creates a more potent impact.

There is much research to be done in this space—and even more herbs being smoked than the 37 listed here—and although the anecdotal data for many of these ancient herbs has been amassed over multiple decades and continents, most herbs have not had studies conducted in regards to smoking them. While this list sheds some light on how these herbs can affect our bodies and our smoke seshes, it’s best to do your own research before embarking on new herbal adventures.

It’s a powerful thing to seek out alternative wellness and recreation ingredients that work with one’s unique body, and with great power comes great responsibility. Smoke safely.