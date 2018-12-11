All 13 Hershey's Kisses, Ranked

Hershey's Kisses are a thing of simple beauty: Poppable, exceedingly melty, and infinitely satisfying, it's no wonder that they consistently dominate lists of the best snacks of all time, candy bowls, and, this time of year, more stockings than a Burlesque convention. But like most things in this world, Kisses are more complicated than they seem. And if you're just sticking to the Milk Chocolate version, you're leaving a world of flavor behind.
There are 13 flavors of Kisses on the market. And in the interest of optimal stocking stuffing, we ranked them from good to best. Pucker up. Things are about to get delicious.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip Pizza, the Ultimate Party Appetizer
13. Giant Christmas Kiss (12oz)
These enormous, 12oz Kisses are actually kind of a letdown for the gluttonous. Why? Because they’re hollow. A big-ass hollow kiss seems almost symbolic in this cynical age, and it’s even sadder if something bumps into it, sending the thing collapsing in on itself. The haphazardly wrapped Greek tragedy of candy is still delicious, largely (teehee) because it’s essentially a Hershey bar in a different shape. But at the end of the day, it’s a Trojan horse that’s only filled with air.
12. Cherry
All syrup and no cherry make cordial a dull, weirdly medicine-like Kiss.
11. 7oz Solid Milk Chocolate
After complaining about a big, hollow Kiss, I finally got my hands on a shorter, stouter version of solid-chocolate excess. But getting my mouth around a paperweight of a Kiss isn’t the paradise I thought I was entering. I’m pretty sure I dislocated my jaw trying to take a bite (worth it!), then nearly had a dental emergency trying to shave a hunk off of it with my front teeth (decidedly not worth it). As a novelty and a fantasy, this is ace. But sometimes fantasies prove disappointing.
10. Hot Cocoa
This is the first new Kiss in 10 years, with little marshmallow core inside to simulate biting into a solidified cup of hot chocolate. I thought it would make me feel like I was on a hayride, but alas, the magic wasn’t there. These are still highly stackable, but they’re also evidence of the “if it ain’t broke” school of Kissing.
9. Cookies 'n' Cream
This is a perplexing little bit of deliciousness, to be sure. The crunchy texture challenges the very notion of the nostalgia that comes with eating a Kiss. The white chocolate is extra creamy, and the crunchy Oreo-ish flavor mixes well with it. These are basically the simultaneously loved and loathed Cookies 'n' Cream Hershey's Bar in Kiss form. I’m on team Cookies 'n' Cream, but I can’t fathom eating more than, like, 15 in one sitting, which runs counter to everything I love about Kisses.
8. Kisses Deluxe
These are basically Kisses’ answer to a Ferrero Rocher: They’re twice the size of the original, and have a little bit of crunchy rice and a hazelnut in the middle. I kind of love them, but I’m not in love with them. Are they as delicious as a Rocher? Nah, but that doesn’t make them any less special. They belie the simple pleasures of a standard Kiss, but that’s ok. They made me feel fancy. Apparently, that’s pretty easy to do, but it’s still very appreciated.
7. Special Dark
Until they can master the art of making dark chocolate super melty like other Kisses, these will remain an outlier, or something I put out when I have friends over who are still convinced that dark chocolate is healthy despite containing 30% of their daily recommended fat per serving.
6. Candy Cane
Unlike Cookies 'n' Cream, these little holiday delights manage to fully utilize the rich, creamy flavor of white chocolate, allowing it to absorb the mint flavor into a fantastic little bite that tastes like peppermint bark by way of a Kiss, complete with little chunks of candy cane to add some crunch to the party. Melt these down and pour the goop onto a cookie sheet and you’d totally win the holiday potluck with your signature homemade "peppermint bark."
5. Mint Truffle
And lo, somebody made something that tastes like a Junior Mint, but doesn’t come with the uncontrollable need to make an outdated Seinfeld reference. The soft mint core complements the milk chocolate beautifully. Yada yada yada, these are very good. Serenity now!
4. Hugs
Some people loathe white chocolate with a passion. Others love it. It’s one of those weirdly volatile debates in the food world that makes absolutely no sense. But here’s the thing: When milk chocolate and white chocolate meet, there’s extreme harmony. The richness of the white is mellowed by the milk chocolate. The creaminess of each merges into an entirely different melting experience. It’s a beautiful thing, and proof that sometimes the solution to overcoming our differences is to embrace that which makes us different, and find what makes us the same. Or something. Now, throw a little dark chocolate into the core and might have complete chocolate harmony. I nominate Hershey’s Three-Way as a name.
3. Caramel
Another strong case for Caramel being the most underrated milk-chocolate candy of all time.
2. Milk Chocolate
To paraphrase the stalker “best friend”/ zombie slayer from Love, Actually: Hershey Kisses, to me, you are perfect. The way you melt on the roof of my mouth, coating my palate in creamy milk chocolate, is the picture of what a simple, highly addictive, poppable bit of chocolate should be. So how is this not #1? Well, one version is perfect-er.
1. Almond
This is the absolute perfect one-bite candy, like a classy version of Goobers. Have you ever invested 10 minutes of your life just allowing one of these things to melt on your tongue, as the layers of milk chocolate slowly peel away from the contours of the almond’s wrinkles? Probably. But you also probably never thought of it that way. This is how E.L. James forged 50 Shades out of Twilight fan fic. My tongue sparkles every time I eat one of these. And unlike the stars of Twilight, I smile throughout the experience.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.