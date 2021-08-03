Classic Ice Cream Toppings, Ranked

Ice cream on its own is a blessing, but ice cream topped with a rainbow of sprinkles, fluffy whipped cream, and a lava of hot fudge is even better. But what’s the most superior ice cream topping? Is a maraschino cherry actually the cherry on top of this list? Here are our conclusions.

A note on the ranking: We concede that some ice cream toppings will fare better on different flavors than others—hot fudge doesn’t really go with sorbet, and caramel sauce on a scoop of cotton candy would be a sweetness overload. So, in an attempt to be fair, we are using vanilla ice cream as the constant for this ranking. While it’s a flavor with complexity all its own, vanilla is as neutral as we can get.

We also admit that there are too many toppings to include—different candies, an array of sauces to choose from, types of fruit. We tried to get this ranking as traditional, what you’d find in your average mom-and-pop parlor.