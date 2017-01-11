Ice Cream Truck Treats, Reviewed by Actual Children

Loaded Butterfinger bar

Simone (age 6): Hmmm, good. It tastes like butter with chocolate.

Henryk (age 9): I don't think she's ever had a regular Butterfinger.

Simone: This is better.

Henryk: I don't like Butterfingers. I don't know, I just don't like the taste.

Simone: Butterfinger is my favorite.

Snow cone

Mia (age 8): Oh my God, that is so fruity.

Jake (age 5): The blue one is probably blueberry! Is it blueberry?

Mia: Blueberry is definitely blue. The orange one is kind of mango-y. I don't think this wouldn't give me a stomachache because it's mostly just ice.

Orange Push-Up pop

Anika (age 8): It has a sour taste, a sweet taste, it's creamy, and it has a good flavor… It tastes like orange.

Jonah (age 10): You can taste a color? That's a first.

Anika: The only problem is, it's not sturdy. It rips all down the sides when you push it up and all this ooze comes out. See? The straw, it only pushes up one side so, um, I'm eating plastic now.