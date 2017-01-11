9 Surprisingly Delicious Foods You Can Buy at IKEA

IKEA is probably best known for two things: its cheap flat-pack furniture with pretty much impossible-to-pronounce names, and its affordable cafeteria that serves a pretty much endless stream of meatballs.

But there is even more food available at IKEA that can't be found at the store's restaurant. Each IKEA actually has its very own food market filled with an incredible assortment of Swedish treats, from smoked seafood to fancy jams, that you can take home and serve on your new table (if you ever figure out how to build it).

To help us navigate the selection, we spoke to Gerd Diewald, the Swedish furniture store's US food manager. Part of Diewald's job is to know the products inside and out, and he revealed the nine foods he just can't get enough of, below.