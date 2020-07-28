7 Immigrant-Owned Food Brands to Broaden Your Kitchen’s Horizons

Growing up in Dallas, some of my earliest childhood memories involve trips to my local African food store with my mom. I can picture myself running to the soda fridge for Fanta, which was exciting for the sheer fact that it came in a glass bottle instead of the cans everywhere else. Without fail, I would wear my mom down until she acquiesced and bought me goodies in the small baggies up front near the register: sometimes roasted peanuts and sometimes chin chin, a sweet, crunchy deep-fried snack popular in West Africa. We’d buy yams, egusi seeds, palm oil, and Maggi cubes. Ingredients that were foreign to my classmates in school -- and even sometimes a point of contention due to unfamiliar scents and unrecognizable ingredients -- but represented the tastes of home to me.

Like so many other Nigerian American kids, I grew up eating rice and stew, fufu and soup, and other traditional Nigerian dishes at home. Those things were quotidian to me, but until more recently, they weren’t really represented in the food media landscape at all.



Of course, there are parts of the country where one is probably far less likely to encounter stores catering to certain immigrant demographics than others, but in our digital age, that isn’t quite as much of a conundrum. Not only are there now online versions of the stores so many of us first and second-generation Americans have frequented for much of our lives, but there are also an ever-growing number of food brands reflecting these tastes, too.



Food media has always been incredibly insular, but the lack of recipes, content, and contributors that reflect the food of non-white, non-Western regions can no longer be explained away under the guise of inaccessibility. Ingredients from around the world are more accessible to us than ever before. In the spirit of all us making our kitchens a bit more global, here are seven immigrant owned food companies to check out. They are a small glimpse into the cuisines of West Africa, India, Morocco, Singapore, and Sichuan.