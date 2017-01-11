"Here's the beauty of instant ramen, there's nowhere to go but up," says Ivan Orkin of New York's Ivan Ramen.

Orkin would know. The Long Island native improbably made his ramen name in Tokyo, where they typically don't take well to foreigners interloping on the cuisine, before opening up shop in Manhattan. He readily admits he hasn't had the Caviar of Dorm Rooms™ since he was 17 years old... and doesn't exactly think it's the best thing in the world. But was willing to share his insights on upping your Maruchan game. Which was pretty cool of him. And cool for you, too. Because let's face it, you can't do this on your own. Here are Orkin's ideas for improving on the packaged noodles.