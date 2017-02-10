10 KFC Menu Hacks That Would Make the Colonel Proud

You can order livers and gizzards at KFC

Yes, you can order those tasty (mostly unloved) parts of the chicken deep-fried at KFC. Here's the catch: The offal are not available in every region. In the regions where they're available, they're on the menu and beloved. But not elsewhere. You'd think they'd be available in all the Southern states, as fried gizzards are a traditional Southern food, but that's not true either! We spoke to a store in Tennessee that had 'em, but one in Mississippi didn't! The only way to find out is to ask. And once you do, maybe you'll soon be enjoying some deep-fried chicken parts.

Bring back the Double Down (but just for you personally)

Back in 2014, everyone and their momma was eating the KFC Double Down, which is two fried chicken filets instead of bread, plus bacon, two different kinds of cheese, and a drizzle of Colonel's Special Sauce. It's no longer on KFC menus. But that doesn't mean you can't order it! KFC still has all the ingredients other than the Colonel's sauce, which is a mayo- and ketchup-based condiment. Note that this is different from the chain's Finger Lickin' Good Sauce, which is more of a honey mustard-ish condiment. And most locations still have the sammy in their system, so they can ring you up no problem. Order it and enjoy a (deep-fried, cheese-covered) slice of American fast-food history!