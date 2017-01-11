Krispy Kreme Donuts, Ranked

The perfect donut is like a haiku. It's perfect in its simplicity, rounded in its symmetry, and always easily consumable.

So when I was tasked with ranking everything currently available on Krispy Kreme's bountiful roster of glazed (and sometimes unglazed) delicacies, I thought the only format worthy was and still is the haiku.

You might disagree

I review donuts harshly

Troll in the comments