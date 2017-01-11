Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Donuts, Ranked

Krispy Kreme Donuts
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
The perfect donut is like a haiku. It's perfect in its simplicity, rounded in its symmetry, and always easily consumable.

So when I was tasked with ranking everything currently available on Krispy Kreme's bountiful roster of glazed (and sometimes unglazed) delicacies, I thought the only format worthy was and still is the haiku. 

You might disagree
I review donuts harshly
Troll in the comments

Krispy Kreme Donuts
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

17. Pumpkin spice cake

Pumpkin spice is bad
Now, it's even in donuts.
Please make it stop. K?

16. Traditional cake

Simplicity's nice
This one's a little bland, though
Need something sweeter

Krispy Kreme Donut
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

15. Salted caramel latte

Coffee with donuts?
No. Coffee inside of them.
Why is this a thing?

14. Glazed chocolate cake

Cacao overload
Too much chocolate, for me
Please dial it back, bro

Krispy Kreme Donuts
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

13. Glazed raspberry filled

Not a fan of fruit
Especially in donuts
But this works, kind of
 

12. Chocolate custard

The chocolate stuff
A tad too overwhelming
I wish it wasn't

Pirate Donut
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

11. Pirate donut

Yarrr, here be booty
Limited time only though
9/19, for free!

10. Powdered strawberry Kreme

Mad light and fluffy
Spells "Kreme" in a quirky way
But I'm down with it

Krispy Kreme Donut
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

9. Glazed with Kreme filling

Hm, a glazed donut?
Oh wait? Is there more inside?
Hello, nice surprise!
 

8. Glazed cruller 

What is a cruller?
Excellent question, my friend
Don't know, but it's good

Krispy Kreme Donut
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

7. Chocolate glazed donut

With glaze and icing
You get the best of both worlds
But still, not the best
 

6. Glazed lemon filled

The peak, filling-wise
Compliments the donut well
This is a good mix

Krispy Kreme Donut
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

5. Strawberry frosted

The frosting is strong
Homer Simpson's favorite
Better than Dunkin'

Krispy Kreme Donut
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

4. Cinnamon bun

So rich, savory
Just like grandma used to make!
Only this time, worse

3. Cinnamon sugar

Not too sweet, un-glazed
This is a moderate's fav
Fuck off, Cinnabon

Krispy Kreme Donut
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

2. Chocolate iced glazed with sprinkles

Chocolate icing
With crunchy -- not soft -- sprinkles
Almost first, but not
 

Krispy Kreme
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

1. Original glazed

Sometimes the best things
Can be the simplest things
This basic is ace

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually blames Gwyneth Paltrow for most of the world's problems. Follow him @wilfulton.

