The Perfect Late-Night Order at Every Fast-Food Restaurant

Dunkin' Donuts

Order: Ham, egg, and cheese on an English muffin, two leftover donuts, a pile of free bagels (if you can get 'em), large latte

Yes, Dunkin' offers dinner-type sandwich options that include chicken salad and steak wraps. But the beauty is in DD's glorious array of breakfast options. So when you go at night, order enough breakfast sandwiches, coffee, donuts, and bagels to trick your body into thinking it's early morning again.

The croissants and bagels are fine vessels for any ingredients, but the real breakfast MVP is its ham, egg, and cheese English muffin, which has plenty of nooks and crannies to cradle that tasty melted cheese. Some DD's make donuts all day, and some just have whatever wasn't sold from that morning. But more than likely they'll have eclairs and old-fashioned cake donuts left. It's just the delicious sugar rush you need late night to stay up a few more hours. And you'd be selling yourself short if you didn't wash it all down with that classic DD coffee. A large latte comes with about a gallon of milk and 47 sugar packets anyway -- boost that blood-sugar! -- and we wouldn't have it any other way. Since you'll be hungry again in a few hours, get some bagels to go. If you ask nicely after hours, they might even be free. -- LB