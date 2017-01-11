10 Magical Free Apps to Download on 4/20

Weedmaps

What it is: Google Maps for medical marijuana dispensaries

iOS: Free

Android: Free

One of the OG (kush) apps of the cannabis game, Weedmaps offers an indispensable look at dispensaries in your area. Click on any dispensary (whether it's 21+ or solely for medical use), and WM typically offers photos and prices of all its strains and edibles, reviews from a number of users, and even Groupon-style deals, many of which are for a limited time.



Seamless

What it is: A magical munchies delivery service

iOS: Free

Android: Free

If you're not yet familiar with the glory of Seamless (known also as GrubHub), I am truly sorry. You can order just about any snack, meal, or grocery item your stomach-heart desires, and it'll arrive at your doorstep in a matter of minutes. Delivery options depend on where you live and which restaurants and stores have hopped on the Seamless wagon, but considering its rapid growth in the past decade, the breadth of late-night snack options will continue to expand.