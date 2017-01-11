All the Major Meal Delivery Services, Tested and Ranked

As a food writer, the one question I get asked more than anything else -- for sure -- is which among the the glut of subscription meal services is the "best one."

In case you have been living off the grid and growing your own food -- if so, welcome back to society! -- these meal-kit subscriptions are boxes of pre-portioned ingredients sent with recipes through the mail (these have to be one of the only things keeping the post office in business, no?). They basically cut out the ordeal of figuring out what to eat and grocery shopping in one delivered-to-your-door swoop. And there's a whole lot of companies out there, with new ones popping up every few months. I sifted through the mail-order bullshit to find out which ones are actually worth the money.