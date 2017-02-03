Meat Bouquets Are the Best Way to Win Valentine's Day

Since this student went viral with his masterful alternative for a traditional bouquet, it gave me some jerky for thought: What other meat products can we place on sticks in place of flowers? As it turns out, many, many meats will work here, which is a sentence I find myself saying alarmingly often.

Hopefully, these past instances of love-through-meat can inspire your own V-Day to be something a little more salty. (I mean, salty in a good way.)