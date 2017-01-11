Mexican Chains That Could Be the Next Chipotle

Number of locations: 29 in GA

What, your favorite burrito place doesn't have a salsa bar? You now have one more problem. Like Jay-Z, I feel bad for you, son. Regulars dig the salsa bar's offerings like tomatillo sauce, a smoky chipotle salsa, and a chili d'arbol sauce made from chilis, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and cumin. Twenty-plus years after rolling Mission-style burritos in ATL, there are nearly 30 locations all over the state offering proteins like Sinaloa chicken marinated in OJ and garlic, and offbeat mix-ins like pickled jalapeños and olives.

Number of locations: 55 in DC, DE, FL, MD, NJ, PA, VA, WV, and... Qatar!

Despite the name, California Tortilla is an East Coast chain that started in Bethesda, MD. But you won't care where the hell it started, because no one beats this place in the hot sauce game, with 75+ options (including searing-hot bottles like Dave's Gourmet Insanity and Endorphin Rush Beyond). There's also a spinnable prize wheel which can score you free chips and queso or dessert, and an addictive honey lime sauce that can be added to any burrito, bowl, salad, or taco.