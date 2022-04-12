The Best Products to Enhance Your Solo Smoking Sesh

Smoking with friends never gets old, but you can’t truly appreciate cannabis until you know the joy of smoking alone. The freedom to craft your playlist without judgment, the space to break into a spontaneous yoga sesh, the ability to tune out the world and go inward—some highs require alone time to enjoy them to the fullest.

The problem is: Our social sense of cannabis culture can make smoking solo feel less special or too routine. It doesn’t matter if it’s 4/20, the eighth wave of a pandemic or just another Tuesday, you deserve the same satisfying ritual when smoking alone that you enjoy when partaking with company. Here are the latest accessories and inspiring ingredients to help anyone maximize smoking for one.