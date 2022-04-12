The Best Products to Enhance Your Solo Smoking Sesh
Smoking with friends never gets old, but you can’t truly appreciate cannabis until you know the joy of smoking alone. The freedom to craft your playlist without judgment, the space to break into a spontaneous yoga sesh, the ability to tune out the world and go inward—some highs require alone time to enjoy them to the fullest.
The problem is: Our social sense of cannabis culture can make smoking solo feel less special or too routine. It doesn’t matter if it’s 4/20, the eighth wave of a pandemic or just another Tuesday, you deserve the same satisfying ritual when smoking alone that you enjoy when partaking with company. Here are the latest accessories and inspiring ingredients to help anyone maximize smoking for one.
Try these personal pipes
A simple one-hitter pipe is an essential in any smoke kit, really, but if your one-hitter is your go-to piece, it’s worth it to jazz things up and find something more to your unique style. Maybe you’ll enjoy the aesthetic of a flower shaped glass piece from Burning Love. This wooden pipe by Recreational Use is perfect for more earthy vibes, while Vessel’s spiral-chambered Helix pipe uses cutting-edge construction to naturally filter smoke through its modern metal design.
A small pipe doesn’t mean a tiny bowl, either—this ceramic Purse Pipe by Stonedware has extra room for a bigger bowl of bud.
If your solo seshes tend to take more adventurous turns, some cannabis brands offer everything you need with pre-packed one-hitters. Helmand Valley Growers Company just launched with pre-filled glass chillums in California, and Black Buddha Cannabis—founded by medical cannabis activist Roz McCarthy—offers her One Hitta Quittas in California, Michigan, Nevada, and Ohio.
You can still have an extravagant experience alone
Who says it has to be simple to smoke solo? Try the extremely extra, high-tech gravity bong by Stündenglass, which now comes in a Kompact mini size at a (slightly) more accessible price. You pull the lever to flip the water chamber upside down, allowing gravity to do the work pulling smoke from the lit bowl. It looks as good as it tastes.
For more ceremonial accoutrement, modern hookah brand Kaloud makes intricate smoking gear that can be packed with shisha or cannabis for a longer, slower, hookah-styled sesh. Half a joint goes fast when smoking solo; breaking up your bowl via slow burning hookah lets you kick back and enjoy more than one song on that playlist.
Add finishing touches to your solo sesh
The product is only part of the experience. Think about all of your senses when elevating solitary seshes. Set a mood with candles that smell good and hinder the scent of your flower. Assemble tasty snacks and a quenching beverage, prepare your supplies, and leave your usual smoking corner. Create a comfortable space elsewhere in your home to allow yourself to leave the routine and make it special.
Sure, there’s always Netflix to binge, but there’s also something to be said for giving our eyes a break from a screen. If you haven’t heard, puzzles have made a chic comeback. If you’re feeling at all pent-up or pensive, now is the time to grab a pen and let your thoughts flow freely onto paper.
For something more stimulating, the Joy of Cannabis—a new illustrated guide of 75 activities designed to enrich and maximize cannabis experiences—is an invigorating celebration of the multifaceted relationships we have with this plant. It also just might help you craft your next, extra special sesh.