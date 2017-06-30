11 Insane Grills for Your Backyard Needs

Solarsource Grill
For the environmentally conscious “futurist” home chef comes the Solarsource Grill. It may resemble a satellite dish in a 1960s movie about the future, but it’s actually a solar cooker. The parabolic mirrors focus and concentrate sunlight towards the cooking dish, with temperatures up to 550° F, allowing you to boil water, sear meat, and roast vegetables. No word yet whether it can be used by supervillains as a deadly weapon.
Price: $499
Where to purchase: One Earth Designs
Tie Fighter Grill
Do you need to make absolutely sure that your friends know you adore Star Wars, even during a casual BBQ? Then you need a Tie Fighter shaped grill, and one that sears the Star Wars logo onto every piece of meat or vegetable that goes on it, just as George Lucas would want it. The Tie Fighter Grill is a portable propane grill with a cast-iron 220 square inch grill plate with the Star Wars logo and two “wings” that double as prep trays. Don’t forget to blast some John Williams while you serve your guests; nothing accompanies burgers or steaks like the Imperial March.
Price: $399.99
Where to purchase: Starfire Direct
Carson Rodizio Brazilian Churrascaria Grill
Turn your home grill into a Brazilian style BBQ with this “multi-rotisserie turbo kit.” Impale meat on the six massive skewers and a battery powered frame rotates them to seal the juices in. The system works with just about any type of grill, so long as it safely sits above a heat source. We cannot guarantee a “Utopian State of Barbecue Bliss,” as the website promises, but it should provide some pretty great Brazilian style meat.
Price: $498
Where to purchase: Carson Rodizio
Komodo Kamado Serious Big Bad
If you’re worried about having too much money and not enough massive, high-tech, ceramic + steel grilling ovens, then the Komodo 42” “Serious Big Bad” Kamado Oven is the vanity cooking device for you. This behemoth of a luxury item comes from teak furniture designer Dennis Linkletter, who happens to be the son of legendary television host Jack Linkletter. It consists of a tiled, ceramic body with a hinged lid, four stainless steel racks, and a charcoal basket. It weighs in at 1,500lbs and will set you back more than $9,000. Sure, you can always go for one of their smaller, more inexpensive models, but why not go with the biggest, baddest, and costliest?
Price: $9,200
Where to purchase: Komodo Kamado
Grillworks 36 Asador
Made with both restaurants and home grilling in mind, the 36” by 20” Grillworks Asador has a small footprint: it even fits on smaller patios and yards. Reinforced for high-heat with a grill plate directly above the charcoal tray and fire bricks for optimal thermal retention, it also boasts a hand-cranked rotisserie system that supports up to 80lbs of meat -- because sometimes you need to cook an half an antelope so your whole neighborhood gets jealous. Or angry, depending on where you live.
Price: $7,675
Where to purchase: Grillworks USA
Engelbrecht Campfire Grill
When camping, you can always go classic by jamming a hotdog on a skewer and charring it over a fire. Or you can bring out the Engelbrecht Campfire Grill, designed to fit perfectly over your campfire, with an adjustable grill rack for assuring the optimal temperature. It’s just like cooking at home, but with the added fun of dragging a 60 pound piece of cooking equipment into the wilderness. Luckily, it also works over backyard fires and, obviously, is essential to any wagon train.
Price: $289
Where to purchase: Engelbrecht Grills and Cookers
Keg a Que
Surprise your friends by inviting them to a kegger, then revealing that instead of distributing cold, refreshing lagers, your keg is actually a propane or charcoal “Keg a Que” grill, and is filled with delicious roasting meats. Just in case, you should also probably have a few 6-packs around to assuage their thirst.
Price: $59.95
Where to purchase: Keg a Que
Brick Pizza Oven
It’s easy to be that guy or gal who throws a pizza party using a kitchen oven. It’s much cooler to be that gal or guy whose party involves an actual wood-fired pizza oven. You’ll need a patio for it, and a counter for it to sit on, but the Chicago Brick Oven 500 will add some pizzaz to your pizza party. It probably even makes freezer pizzas taste good.
Price: $3,455
Where to purchase: Woodland Direct
Kalamazoo Pizza Oven and Cart
Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a gas fired pizza oven, especially one that can cook a Neapolitan pizza in 30 seconds. The Kalamazzo Pizza Oven is stainless steel, with a ceramic cooking deck, and up to 52,000 BTUs of power. Fit it into the Kalamazoo Pizza Cart for mobility and a shiny, sleek look that says, “I spent $12,000 to bake pizzas outside.”
Price: $7,495 + $4,495
Where to purchase: Kalamazoo Gourmet
Lil’ Pig Grill
The Lil’ Pig Grill from Traeger makes sure your friends won’t forget exactly what it is they’re shoving in their mouths. This lashy pink pig adorably reminds your guests that the meat they’re now eating once walked and squealed and played in the mud. Let it stare at them with blank, unseeing eyes that sit at the end of a bright pink shell covering 425 square inches of grilling space, perfect for cooking hot-links or baby back ribs.
Price: $1,599.99
Where to purchase: Traeger Grills
Cal Island Grand Pavilion
The ultimate indulgence in the patio culinary lifestyle, the Cal Island Grand Pavilion is an entire outdoor kitchen and entertainment system, complete with a convection grill, deep fryer, ice machine, sink, iPod station, lighting, fridges, and more. The price varies based on which optional features you want, but unless you go all out and get everything, you’re not really sticking it to your co-workers who were really hoping to land the promotion you got.
Price: Varies, but generally $12,000+
Where to get it: Cal Flame BBQ
