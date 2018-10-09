Every Reese's Peanut Butter Candy, Ranked

Reese is the Mad Wizard of peanut butter and chocolate, and if you’ve got a brain in that head, you love Reese and everything he’s created, which includes a robust line of nearly 100 candies, spreads, cookies, and cereals.
It may be a surprise to even the most ardent Cuphead that Reese's candy line extends well beyond 30 products, among them Pieces, bars, and cups of all sizes ranging from good to great. And when we realized how robust that line was, we did what any sane adults would: Hunkered down, ate them all, ranked them, then passed out.
There's a lot to consider when ranking these suckers, especially considering that many are extremely slight variations on the original cup. So the only way to do this is to get nitpicky. Like, real nitpicky. Which product provides the perfect bite? Which shape is more visually appealing? Which one hits you with the perfect peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio? And which ones play most strongly to one man's extreme bias?
Below, you'll find the answers to those questions and more. And check back seasonally: This chaos happened in October, the time of pumpkins and ghosts. When Trees, Hearts, and any new flavors surface, we'll be back in the trenches. For science.
32. White Pumpkins
White chocolate is a nightmare. This is a medical fact. Disagree? Take it up with science. For this reason, most of the Reese’s white chocolate products are snuggly and warm at the bottom of this ranking.
31. White Peanut Butter Cups
Peanut Butter Cups and Pumpkins are basically the exact same thing. I did a blind bite test, and aside from the spiked edges, I was getting the same amount of chocolate and peanut butter in each bite. Truly the only difference is one is shaped like a pumpkin, and the other is shaped like a… cup? It’s only just occurred to me that Reese’s Cups are shaped like no cup I’ve ever seen. Anyway, these so called “Cups” are a lot more classic than Pumpkins, so they rank a bit better.
30. Ghosts
Ghosts only come in white chocolate, which I like. I appreciate that a lot. It gives the Ghosts more of an authentic feel to it than the other white chocolate products. It’s also the only Reese’s product where the white chocolate thing actually makes sense ('cause, like, ghosts). Ghosts get the edge over the classic Cups and Pumpkins.
29. White Chocolate Miniatures
As you will see below, my love of Miniatures is strong. So it's a testament to how much I despise white chocolate that these things are ranked in between Ghosts and Minis.
28. White Mini Cups
If you’re not familiar with Minis, they’re the absolute smallest size of Reese’s. They’re different than the MiniATURES, of course, which are slightly bigger and individually wrapped. But you would never get something like that confused. The ratios on these Mini bad boys ends up being about 50% peanut butter, 50% chocolate. Very solid.
The reason the Minis top the bill for the white chocolate products is because, since they are so small, each bite gives you the least amount of white chocolate. Not to belabor the point, but white chocolate is an abomination.
27. Snack Mix
Seems like a great idea, right? Mini Cups, Pieces, peanuts, and pretzels in a trail mix-style format? I really like the idea behind this. The problem, however, is that the peanuts are weak. Not sure where they even got these peanuts, but they’re just no good, and they make up about 50% of a bag of Snack Mix. How does a company famous for peanut-based products have such mediocre peanuts? HOW?
26. Pieces
Listen to me, and listen well. If you pronounce this product “Reesies Peesies” you need to be sent to jail. You know damn well his name is Reese, and you know double damn well there ain’t no such thing as a peesie.
Sorry for yelling. Back to the matter at hand. I’m actually shocked at how low I’m ranking Reese’s Pieces. I remember loving them a lot. However, upon adult reflection, they’re missing a crucial ingredient, and one that I was shocked to discover was completely absent. There is no chocolate in Reese’s Pieces. Weird, right? I could have sworn they were half peanut butter, half chocolate. But nope. Double ’em up with M&Ms and you got yourself a helluva snack. Without the chocolate, you're misremembering they fall supremely flat.
25. Crunchers
Remember Buncha Crunch? Buncha Crunch was one of the best things Ol' Man Hershey ever did. Clearly this is Reese’s take on Buncha Crunch: mini peanut butter chips, rice puffs, and peanuts all covered in milk chocolate. Sounds great, but like in the Snack Mix, we’re dealing with some bad peanuts, and not enough puffed rice. The success in Buncha Crunch lies in the crunchiness of the rice, and Reese’s Cruncher just don’t give me enough of the crunch that I desire.
24. Dark Miniature Cups
Here’s something I expected love. I love dark chocolate. I love Reese’s Miniatures. However, this dark chocolate is a snoozefest. It’s very boring. The dark chocolate just doesn’t work the way milk chocolate does to create the magical alchemy demanded by Reese's finest.
23. Dark Peanut Butter Cups
More dark chocolate helps a bit, but it still can’t help the dark stuff rise to the top. The chocolate itself seems to ride a weird supernatural line between being boring yet far too rich. How did they achieve that? Even as I’m writing it, it doesn’t make sense.
22. Mini Cups
These are good. They’re fine. Once again, they’re just your standard Reese’s Cups, but super tiny. Truly bite size. This means that A) each one has a lot less flavor due to tiny little size, and B) the likelihood of overeating is a lot higher. If you’re in the mood for a Reese’s Cup, there’s pretty much no reason to reach for these.
21. Crispy Crunchy Bar
It’s basically like what a Butterfingers would taste like if somebody made it wrong.
20. Nutrageous Bar
The Nutrageous seems to be Reese’s version of a Snickers. Instead of nougat though, we’ve got the Reese’s peanut butter center. If that sounds good to you, it’s because it is good. It’s important to keep in mind with this ranking that just because something is ranked low, that doesn’t make it a bad product. We’re dealing with Reese’s here, and most of this stuff is excellent. But only a few things can rank supreme. Snickers has some VERY big shoes to fill. If you want something like a Snickers, just, you know, get a Snickers.
19. Fast Break Bar
Aaaaaaaand here’s Reese’s version of a Milky Way. It’s pretty good. I can see myself choosing this over a Milky Way too, because the peanut butter works very well, and also because Milky Ways are pretty not great.
18. Outrageous Bar
It’s almost like Reese knew his Nutrageous bar was missing something, because he decided to throw full-size Pieces on that sonuvabitch and the whole thing cruised to new levels. This is a fine candy bar right here.
17. Popped Snack Mix
Yet again, here’s Reese fixing his past mistakes with the addition of one more crucial ingredient. Chocolate-drizzled popcorn and candy-covered peanuts found their way into the mix of Mini Cups, Pieces, and pretzels. The mix is pure fire. The chocolate, popcorn, and peanut butter flavors combine flawlessly to give a sort of Poppycock-style taste. A great snack.
16. Big Cups
You already know what this tastes like, even if you’ve never had it. It’s a gigantic Cup. I personally think it’s a little too big. The richness takes away from what makes Reese’s so great in the first place. Look, the Big Cup is a good piece of candy, but as far as the lineup of Reese’s is concerned, it’s very middle-of-the-road.
15. Peanut Butter Cups Stuffed with Pieces
A great idea all around, and a wonderful use for Pieces. The chocolate from the Cups makes the Pieces better, and the crunch from the Pieces give a nice edge to the Cup. Synergy. Harmony. Peace, love, and hope.
14. Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed with Crunchy Cookies
Don’t ever call Reese a quitter. The Peanut Butter Cup stuffed with Pieces was working, so why did he continue to work it out? Why did he continue to improve it? Because that’s who Reese is. The addition of the “Crunchy Cookie” bits is a grand slam: The chocolate crunchies are big and play beautifully off the peanut butter center. Bless up.
13. Big Cups Stuffed with Pieces
A solid improvement over the Big Cup. This guy has a bunch of Pieces stuffed inside, so the nice crunch breaks up from the extreme richness of the giant bite. However, we’re still dealing with a big overload of peanut butter and not enough chocolate.
12. Sugar Free Miniature Cups
I can’t believe how high these guys ranked. Let me begin by saying that I am a STAUNCH opponent of artificial sugar, and the taste that goes with it. However, there are no aspartame-y or Stevia-y flavors anywhere to be found. Believe it or not, these are virtually indistinguishable from the regular Miniature Cups. So, why do they rank #12?
It’s because they use Maltitol, the infamous artificial sugar responsible for the Sugar Free Haribo disasters. Eat these at your own risk.
11. Miniature Cups Stuffed with Crunchy Cookies
You will learn as we move forward that I am quite fond of the Miniature Cups. Naturally, I’m gonna like it when Reese shoves some stuff inside of ’em. Why, then, do I rank the Crunchy Cookie lower than the Pieces here, when in other cases I rank it higher? The Miniatures simply don’t have enough of the Crunchy Cookie in them. The eponymous crunch is lost.
10. Miniature Cups Stuffed with Pieces
In this case, the Pieces provide that crunch I’m looking for. Nice work.
9. Eyeballs
We’re about to enter the territory of three products that are basically exactly the same, in different shapes. I tried thinking about this in a ton of different ways; taste, peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio, how much chocolate gets left on your fingers. I came up with no differences. These simply are the exact same thing. Therefore I’m going to rank them based on their shape alone.
Eyeballs are dumb. The bag says “SPOOKY” on them. They’re not spooky. They’re not even really a Halloween thing. Eyeballs? Why not, like, a witch’s hat? Or a broomstick? Or a bat? Or a god damn Skellington? Big whiff on these Eyeballs, Reese. Also, these are delicious.
8. Monster Mania
We’re getting there. These are shaped like mummies and skulls and things like that. There are little faces carved into them, barely even visible, but there nonetheless. This means -- as Mitch Hedberg once pointed out about Kit Kats -- that we are getting robbed of chocolate. Don’t think I don’t notice that, Reese. Don’t even think.
7. Pumpkins
This right here is what I think of when I think about Halloween candy. A thousand shoutouts for dominating the holiday the way Reese’s does. These bad boys are iconic. They’re the October treat we all look forward to, the one we all deserve, the one we wait all year for... and the ultimate king of all Halloween Reese’s products.
6. Big Cups Stuffed with Crunchy Cookie
Wondering if I forgot about the Big Cup Stuffed with Crunchy Cookie? Wrongo! This guy is just outstanding. I’m a big fan of a crunchy element thrown into Reese’s, and here in the Big Cups they’ve given me the biggest pieces of Crunchy Cookie yet.
5. Dipped Pretzels
I think I’ve made it clear by now how much a crunchy element works in a Reese’s product. Well, here to answer your crunchy prayers and elevate the salty/sweet thing to new heights is Reese’s Dipped Pretzels. Holy hell, these things are good. They’re made with Snyder’s, too.
4. Sticks
Reese’s version of a Kit Kat. This shit is flawless.
3. Mini Sticks
BUT THE MINI STICKS ARE EVEN BETTER SOMEHOW! The one bite thing really saves chocolate from getting on your fingers. Snack on a few. Snack on a lot. I don’t care. It’s your world. We just live in it.
2. Peanut Butter Cups
No doubt the first thing you think of when you hear the Reese’s name. A classic titan of the candy world that has fully stood the test of time. There’s nothing wrong with this candy. Not a thing. The perfect ratio of chocolate and peanut butter. A masterpiece of the salty/sweet world. A flavor that takes you back to a time and a place. Maybe it was after little league, or maybe it was after school, or maybe it was even DURING school, if you were a super-fly badass. So why number two, you ask?
1. Miniature Cups
Because Miniatures are the perfect size. That’s why. Pop one in your mouth for the exact serving you require. No chocolate on your fingers. No need to put a half bitten Cup down. Everything about the Miniature Cup is flawless. The way the gold foil unwraps easily. The way as soon as you open it, BAM, there it is, just sitting there, like a brand new Apple product. The little Bart Simpson-headed morsel of chocolate and peanut butter just waiting to explode onto your tastebuds.
Remember how bananas the commercials for Reese’s Puffs were? Where the kid would take a bite and then say, “And my mouth was like WOOAAAAAAHHH” and he would be poorly green-screened in front of flowing chocolate and peanut butter rivers? That’s what eating a Reese’s Miniature is. You are transported to the rivers of flavor of Reese’s design. The one he planned when he sat down in his lab and put together the Miniature Cup. They became his magnum opus.
