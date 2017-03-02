The 41 Most Important Hot Dog Styles in America

Burgers, step aside. Corn on the cob, stay in your lane. Apple pie? Nice try. No, there is no food more American, more essential to our national identity, than the almighty hot dog.

Call them wieners, bangers, franks, or dogs: this is the cuisine that makes us proud to call ourselves bloated, oily skinned, and ever-thirsty Americans. They're handheld snacks that animate childhood camping trips and Sunday afternoon ball games alike. A shared love for this national dish unites folks from sea to shining sea, and yet each US region reps its own unique take on this special meal on-the-go, reflecting the same fiercely independent spirit exhibited by our sausage-loving forefathers. By our count, there are 41 different regional hot dog varieties. Here they are, in all their natural-cased glory.