America Week
Every Major American City's 50 Must-Eat Foods

By Updated On 03/02/2017 at 11:11AM EST By Updated On 03/02/2017 at 11:11AM EST
sandwich
COURTESY OF THE PLAID PENGUIN/ LUNAHZON PHOTOGRAPHY
"What should I be eating right now?" It's a question we think about constantly at Thrillist. It's also a question we know YOU think about constantly (or at least semi-regularly?), which is why directing people to the most amazing, life-altering stuff to eat has been kind of our thing. 

Whether you're heading to a new city soon or looking for some uncovered culinary treasures you've overlooked in your own backyard, below you'll find a series of meticulously crafted lists of the 50 must-eat things in America's biggest, most delicious dining powerhouses -- 26 of them, to be exact. That's 1,300 things altogether! Happy eating, America.

Courtesy of Wayne Howard

Atlanta 

You better believe Atlanta's must-have list is deep with Southern favorites like fried chicken and biscuits… topped with fried chicken. But you'll also find legendary chili dogs, pizza for breakfast, and chocolate soup. Get all 50 here

Sway in Austin
Sway

Austin

Narrowing Austin's perpetually enticing food scene down to 50 things was no easy feat. It could have easily been a list of 50 things just involving brisket, and to be sure, you'll find brisket tacos, brisket Bloody Marys, brisket Frito pie, just straight-up brisket, and pastrami (it's made from brisket!). But don't think Austin's a one-note town: wait until you get a load of this Thai take on a Southern classic and some of the finest ramen you'll find anywhere. Take in all that Texan taste here.

Boston sticky bun
Flickr/Jules Morgan

Boston

If you love that dirty water… too bad, because it thankfully did NOT make the cut for Boston's 50 must-eat foods. You know what did? A top-secret burger, a 160-year-old dessert, and the lobster roll to end all lobster rolls. Will you find it down by the river? Only one way to find out!

COURTESY OF THE PLAID PENGUIN/ LUNAHZON PHOTOGRAPHY

Charlotte

What makes a burger a White Trash burger? What goes on a hot dog called the Life Changer? How are Charlotte "nachos" different than regular old nachos? Where can you get that incredible-looking breakfast sandwich? These questions and more will be answered right here.

Chicago pizza
KAILLEY LINDMAN/THRILLIST

Chicago

Chicago isn't just pizza and hot dogs (although, don't worry, you'll be totally covered in those categories). In fact, did you know Chicago also has its own style of barbecue, invented a sandwich that uses fried plantains for bread, and boasts the classiest riff on dipping French fries in a milkshake you'll ever encounter in your life? Unlock all the best eats Chicago has to offer.

Angry Dog
Angry Dog

Dallas

Can beef be any better than a perfect piece of Texas brisket? That's debatable, but if anything could give it a run for its money it's a 240-day-aged rib-eye that's so precious it's sold by the inch. And if you prefer your steak chicken-fried? Your covered. Prefer that fried steak to be fried chicken? Still covered! It's all here.

HELLIEMAE’S HANDCRAFTED CARAMELS
COURTESY OF HELLIEMAE’S HANDCRAFTED CARAMELS

Denver

If you should visit Denver you're obviously within your legal right to purchase certain experience-enhancing substances, but these dishes don't need them! Brace yourself for chile relleno burritos, Cheddar Goldfish ice cream (yep), and a good ole PB&J that’s much more complex than it first seems. Get a (visual) taste for yourself

Coney dog
Flickr/Steven Depolo

Detroit

Detroit's not just about coney dogs. It's also about lobster corn dogs! And other completely non-dog-related cuisine, like the mystery meat sliders at one of Detroit's most treasured drinking institutions. Well, at least those BETTER not be dog-related...

JULIE SOEFER/THE HAY MERCHANT

Houston

Houston's dining scene is vastly more diverse and complex than outsiders ever seem to realize. Yes, there's a big-ass beef rib on here that you'll want to get your hands on, but there's also Vietnamese crawfish, Korean braised goat, and legendary dim sum. And don't worry, you're still not leaving without a bowl of queso...

pastrami sandwich in Los Angeles
Flickr/Wally Gobetz

Los Angeles

Would you be interested in having a steak inside a dining car at 3am where you'll be treated like you're Sinatra? How about a donut that eats like it mated with a piece of pie? Or a now-off-menu pizza that was once the toast of the LA food scene? Yes?! Great, because it's all here.

Louisville chicken
Flickr/Edsel Little

Louisville

You probably won't be surprised to find a Kentucky Hot Brown (though you won't be upset either!). But you'll likely be surprised to find bison enchiladas and octopus bacon. What you won't find is a straight-up shot of bourbon (it's an eating list!), but don't worry, the good stuff makes its way into PLENTY of dishes. Find out how many…

FELICIA SUZANNE'S
COURTESY OF FELICIA SUZANNE'S

Memphis

"When I was walking in Memphis / I realized they put BBQ on nachos and spaghetti." OK, fine, the poetry and rhyming abilities of Marc Cohn are hard to beat, but then again, so is Memphis' pork game. Of course, there's way more to Memphis than simply pork. But also, like, a LOT of pork...

FINKA TABLE & TAP
COURTESY OF FINKA TABLE & TAP

Miami

What do you get when you combine traditional Jewish deli flavors with the classic configuration of a Cuban sandwich? A Jewban! That's not a joke, it's a really delicious sandwich you can eat in Miami, along with bacon-wrapped plantains, Lobster Pop-Tarts, and a big-ass chocolate chip cookie. Go on, look at it.

The Vanguard
COURTESY OF THE VANGUARD

Milwaukee

Sometimes Wisconsin's just gonna Wisconsin, which in this case means hot dogs covered in impossible amounts of cheese, burgers swimming in even MORE impossible amounts of butter, and mac & cheese pizza. But other times Wisconsin's gonna surprise you with spicy crab pasta, amazing Indonesian beef, and bacon-wrapped meatloaf. OK, that last one wasn't terribly surprising

foot-long hot dog
Keane Amdahl/Thrillist

Minneapolis

It's not just about the cheese oozing out of your Jucy Lucy. It's about soft-scrambled eggs with pickled pigs feet and blinis with caviar. But lest you think Minneapolis is getting a little too refined, wait until you get a load of this incredible foot-long hot dog. It's all here.

Hoss' Loaded Burgers
Hoss' Loaded Burgers

Nashville

From soul-satisfying classics like chicken & dumplings and (of course) hot chicken to more surprising choices like duck-fat tater tots, pad Thai pig ears, and something called a Bonut (?), there are definitely more than 50 culinary reasons to visit Nashville these days. But these 50 are a fine place to start.

Muffaletta
Flickr/Robbie Mendelson

New Orleans

New Orleans is the birthplace of so many classics it can be difficult to keep track of them all. Rest assured you'll be getting your po-boys and gumbo and bananas Foster. But you'll also be getting fried frog legs with goose-fat fries, blue crab linguine, and something called "Le Pig Mac." You can probably guess what that one's all about...

Katz'
KATZ'S | SARAH ANDERSON/THRILLIST

New York

Where do you even start with a list of New York's must-eat foods? That's a trick question. The answer is pastrami at Katz's. But you better believe you're following it up with mutton chops, chocolate babka (Seinfeld!), and The Rev. Al Sharpton. Not like, literally. You aren't going cannibal. It's a dish named for him. But what kind of dish?!

Chickie's & Pete's
Chickie's & Pete's

Philadelphia

Sure, you knew there'd be a cheesesteak, but did you know there's one in omelet form? And in pretzel form? Man, that's heavy stuff. How about a light snack? Like popcorn. Oh wait, it's doused in bacon grease. Now all you need is some dessert pizza...

Meatball panini
MEATBALL PANINI | COURTESY OF EMPORIO

Pittsburgh

French fries in your sandwiches! French fries in your salad! A pierogi on every plate. Also, pierogies on pizza. Man, you have to love Pittsburgh. But did you know there's a Pittsburgh-style pizza? Hint: it isn't the one with the pierogies on it.

Portland
ANDY KRYZA/THRILLIST

Portland

Portland is full of surprises. Sometimes they're of the "I didn't know an entire store devoted to artisanal light bulbs was necessary" variety. But sometimes they're of the "donuts you fill up with booze via syringe" variety. So yeah, let's focus on the second kind. Buttermilk-fried rabbit sandwiches are involved...

Hot Joy
Courtesy of Hot Joy

San Antonio 

If the only thing you know about San Antonio involves a certain catchphrase about the Alamo, you need to remedy that with some puffy tacos, immediately. Then add some pastrami short ribs, grilled pimento cheese sandwiches, and chicken-fried oysters to the mix. Did that spur (!) you into action?

FRIED CHICKEN AT KETTNER EXCHANGE
SARA NORRIS/THRILLIST

San Diego

Not to be outdone by the good people of Pittsburgh, San Diego pioneered the art of working French fries into a burrito. Then, just for the hell of it, it went nuts on tiramisu pancakes, lasagna pizza, and lemon meringue pie milkshakes. Like you needed an excuse to go to San Diego...

Soft boiled egg
Flickr/Simon Wright

San Francisco

Whoever made "flowers in your hair" the critical point of advice when visiting San Francisco CLEARLY is not up to date on the local dining scene, because there are at LEAST 50 things you should be focusing on first. Among them are porcini mushroom donuts, pastrami cheese fries, and something called a California croissant. Will France be angry?

Maximilien
Maximilien

Seattle

On the one hand, you'd be crazy to go to Seattle and not enjoy the local bounty of seafood that manifests itself in delights like freshly shucked oysters or beautiful salmon nigiri. On the other hand, life is all about balance, so you shouldn't miss the cream cheese-laden hot dogs or SPAM sliders, either.

Washington, D.C. hot dog
LAURA HAYES/THRILLIST

Washington, DC

DC's dining scene continues to flourish in exciting new directions, but that doesn't mean you're too good for old local standbys like a chili-covered half smoke. You'll also find incredible Greek donuts and Laotian duck, but don't worry, there's also a breakfast sandwich dubbed "The Patriot" in case you're worried about drifting too far from America in the nation's capital.

