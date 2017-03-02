Every Major American City's 50 Must-Eat Foods

"What should I be eating right now?" It's a question we think about constantly at Thrillist. It's also a question we know YOU think about constantly (or at least semi-regularly?), which is why directing people to the most amazing, life-altering stuff to eat has been kind of our thing.

Whether you're heading to a new city soon or looking for some uncovered culinary treasures you've overlooked in your own backyard, below you'll find a series of meticulously crafted lists of the 50 must-eat things in America's biggest, most delicious dining powerhouses -- 26 of them, to be exact. That's 1,300 things altogether! Happy eating, America.