Tales of Sweet Restaurant Revenge

"That said, there was one lady that was such a huge problem that she was universally known among the staff as 'the Witch.' Nothing was ever good enough for the Witch: everything we did was wrong, slow, we were morons not worthy to touch her food, and she made a call to our corporate complaint line every time she ordered (I know this for a fact, as I'd get a call from corporate asking about her the day after every one of her visits). She tortured the staff for about six months straight, coming in about every four days.

"The last straw came on July 3rd. July 3rd in our area was a crazy-busy kind of night. The local Little League field was a block away and that was the night of its All-Star game. Lots of families put in orders, and evening shift on July 3rd was always likely to do about three times as much food as any other full day of the year. Well, this night we did at LEAST that; a normal shift did about $1,000 in food, and we did almost $3,700 for that shift. We were BEAT when the rush was over, despite having two extra people on staff for the anticipated load (bringing the staff up to five, including myself). So much so that, with about 15 minutes left in the shift, I took a good look at my staff and called the owner to give him a heads-up and ask if we could possibly close early or leave some cleanup for the morning crew.