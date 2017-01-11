Restaurant Workers Who Scored Sweet Revenge

"About an hour later I get a phone order. It's pretty large -- for about 10 people or so -- and comes out to around $80. The order is incredibly specific, too: 'I want all of those to be with bacon, but only ketchup on three and lettuce on two. Mustard on half but have it on the side. Please bag each meal individually and have them numbered.' He was incredibly polite and patient while I made sure I didn't get anything wrong. I put the order in, we made it, and we placed it on our pick-up order shelf ready to go.

"A little while later, our lunch rush is booming, I don't even get a break to have a drink, and when the dust settles (about an hour later) I turn around and remember that large order and realize no one came yet. As if my mind has been read, I get a phone call. 'Yeah, you know that order that was just placed? You can go shove it up your ass, you little bitch. That's what you get for not taking my fucking credit card.' Before I even get the chance to respond, he hangs up.