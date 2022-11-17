Sporty Banff Might Be Morphing Into a Dining Destination

In the last two years, 11 fine dining restaurants have opened in Banff, a Canadian town with less than 10,000 year-round residents. For some, this restaurant boom is reminiscent of the one led by the railways in the 1800s, when the Canadian Pacific Railway was built as a passage from East to West. Others believe this portends an entirely new wave of growth.

The Alberta town known for its old-school, rustic charm sits alongside Banff National Park, a 2,500-square-mile expanse of picturesque lakes, hiking trails, valleys, and mountains. It’s one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions. Earlier this year, the park reported nearly 700,000 visitors in July alone, the largest number in nearly a decade.

While restaurateurs tend to swoop up space and expand to quaint tourist destinations like Banff, the town is largely propped up by locals, since you have to live in Banff to work there. Still, the city’s culinary scene is changing, locals say, as visitors and residents alike are hungry for global flavors.

“Traditional, local, and Alpine foods are evolving in our kitchens,” says Francis Hopkins of the Grizzly House, one of the city’s oldest restaurants. He believes the diversity and sophistication of the city’s dining scene is a pleasant surprise for many visitors, who primarily know the destination as a sports hub.

“Banff has seen so much change, but at the same time still focuses on quality and local—local flavors, supporting local, and sourcing local,” says James Fraser, the marketing director of Banff Hospitality Collective, a restaurant group.

Among the city’s evolving culinary footprint are these five bars and restaurants that offer global specialties with a distinctly local point of view.