This article is cont­ributed by Leafly, the world's largest cannabis information resource. For more information please visit Leafly.

Rolling papers have come quite a long way since their beginnings in 18th-century Spain. Today, cannabis enthusiasts everywhere revere the rolling paper as a preferred vehicle for their cannabis enjoyment.

What was once a market solely for tobacco users has now grown significantly with the onset of a new generation of cannabis enthusiasts. Varieties of unique papers have begun to flourish as papers themselves have grown to be more than practically functional; instead, they are now the new fashion accessory.