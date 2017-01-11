Salad Chains That Will Make You Drop Your Sandwich

Founded: 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona

Current locations: Six locations in Arizona

Sample salad: The Southwest Caesar with kale, romaine, pico de gallo, pepper Jack, and tortilla strips

Salad and Go is totally embracing the concept of making healthy food fast on the cheap, right down to the drive-thru. It even brands itself as "America's replacement for traditional fast food." That doesn't just mean throwing together some kale and leftover chili from the Wendy's next door, either: It's doing super-fast salads that are actually worth skipping a Big Mac for.

There's not a ton of room for customization here, as it's operating at drive-thru speeds. But it has pre-loaded options like the Roasted Sweet Potato & Strawberry with mixed greens and romaine, quinoa, goat cheese, and Champagne vinaigrette. Despite executing salads with complexity, it does it at a high clip, delivering the freshness in the same time it'd take to get a 20-piece nuggets. Despite only existing in Arizona, it's a big step towards a true, dedicated fast-food salad chain.