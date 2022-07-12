Your Pantry Needs a Jar of Salsa Macha, Stat

Salsa macha is a condiment chameleon. The molten chili oil that hails from Veracruz, Mexico is good on just about anything: yolky eggs and smash avocado, swirled into mushroom risotto (trust me, or rather, trust Field Bar and Bottle Shop in Tacoma, Washington on this), or drizzled over tacos. The possibilities are nearly endless.

The New York Times designated salsa macha the MVP of condiments in 2020, but the vermillion sauce has since grown in ubiquity. The long-time taqueria staple is now a versatile pantry must-have.

According to Texas Monthly taco editor José Ralat, salsa macha’s origins lie in Orizaba, Veracruz—a major port city which would have seen imports from the East. You could trace connections to its spicy cousin, the Asian chili crisp. Whatever its historical journey, salsa macha is here now, with tweaked versions popping up everywhere.

You’ll find the fiery condiment at some of the best Mexican restaurants in the country. It dwells atop a blood sausage taco at Chicago’s Taqueria Chingon. In Dallas, Jalisco Norte’s Beef Suadero dollops the peppery salsa on brisket and avocado. At Tuetano Taqueria in San Diego, snag a pantry-ready jar of Priscilla Curiel’s salsa macha. El Naranjo, helmed by chef Iliana de la Vega who took home a 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef Texas, makes a stellar one, too.

The basic formula for salsa macha—chiles, nuts, seeds, and oil—is already a dreamy combo. But it’s easy to riff on, jar it up, and put it on the shelf. Or, even better, buy pantry goods straight from the source.

Our Favorite Salsa Machas

Masienda

Better known, perhaps, for its heirloom masa, Masienda’s mission to share the culinary and cultural diversity of Mexican food doesn’t stop at tortillas and tamales. Its Pura Salsa Macha line is a collection of three fun twists on the spicy topping. There’s one with chipotle, morita, and pasilla chiles with the added kick of coffee that can stand up to hearty meats and rich dishes. Another blends guajillo, cherries, and cacao nibs to create a hot-sweet-smoky condiment. Taking cues from its Asian chili crisp sibling, the chile arbol, nori, and sesame Pura Macha goes all in on umami. It even has some Szechuan peppercorn for tingle.