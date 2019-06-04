Around the World in 80 Sandwiches

Bánh mì from Hanoi Soup Shop in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Senegal's bean sandwich is a baguette loaded with red beans, spicy tomato paste, onions, and more | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Hong Kong's sweet boh loh yau proves a slab of butter can stand alone as a perfectly sufficient sandwich filling. | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it India's Bombay sandwich is like a club sandwich, minus bacon and turkey but plus spicy veggies | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Pakistani street snack bun kebab looks like a burger, but the patty blends beef or lamb with lentils, spices, and egg | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it India's chutney sandwich is a crustless riff on the British tea sandwich | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it In the Japanese croquette sando, panko fried potatos are the main ingredient of a delicious carb bomb | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Bite into a Turkish doner kebab and you'll get a mouthful of pita, grilled meat, white onion, and tangy white sauce | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Falafel from Taim in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Fruit sando from Hi-Collar in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The Cape Town-born, french fry-packed Gatsby got its name from the Robert Redford movie | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Katsu sando from Hi-Collar in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Kaya toast from Kopitiam in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Laos' baguette-based khao jee often includes pork sausage, pickled carrots, onions, and chili sauce | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it A moo yong sandwich is a delicious Thai breakfast packed with dried pork sung | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it There are many takes on the club sandwich -- Pakistan's features spicy chicken and an omelet | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Pork belly bao from Proong in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The Macanese pork chop bun is a marriage of Portuguese bread and a Chinese pork chop | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Australia's prawn roll contains prawns cradled in lettuce and sometimes avocado | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Malaysia's roti john is an omelet on a baguette covered in chili sauce, mayo, and ketchup | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Sabich from Taim in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Shawarma from Samesa in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Spicy lamb burger from Xi'an Famous Foods in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it A Taiwanese breakfast sandwich a triple-decker tower of bread, eggs, ham, and veggies | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Vada pav from Desi Galli in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Australia's umami-forward Vegemite is a favorite in households across the continent | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

BLT from Eisenberg's in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Bocadillo from Despana in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it An Irish breakfast roll proves you can cram an entire table's worth of breakfast into a sandwich | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The Duth broodje croquette is a carb explosion of breaded and fried minced meat or potatoes on even more bread | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Carrozza from Tramezzini in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Cevapcici from the Balkans features minced meat, a creamy cheese spread, and red pepper sauce in a flatbread | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it EVERYTHING is better on bread, including French fries -- aka chips -- in the case of the UK's chip butty | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The UK's curried coronation chicken is the crown jewel of all chicken salad sandwiches | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Croque monsieur from Maman in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it England's cucumber sandwich is a simple, but fancy, afternoon tea treat | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The key ingredient in Portugal's satisfyingly messy, drippy Francesinha is a tomato beer sauce | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Gyro from the Gyro Shop in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Jambon beurre from Le Petit Parisien in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Bavarian Leberkase is a meatloaf-y 'wich made from ground pork, corned beef, and, in some cases horse meat | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Mitraillette from Benelux in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Southern France's pan bagnat is essentially an entire salade niçoise in sandwich form | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Panini from Antico Noe in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The UK's Ploughman's sandwich combines cheese, apple, pickles, onion, and other cold snacks into a huge sandwich | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it If you've ever dreamt of a hamburger-hot dog fusion, congrats, it's a thing in Finland and is called Porilainen | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Tramezzino from Tramezzini in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Bake and shark from Pearl's in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Chile’s Barros Luco is proof that all you need to be presidential is steak, cheese, and a good roll | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Bauru from Casa Restaurant in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Cemita from Villa Cemita in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The Chilean chacarero is a simple steak sandwich kicked up with the addition of green beans | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Chivito from Charrua in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Choripan from Porteño Restaurant in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Spicy Trinidadian doubles have 2x the fried turmeric flatbread, chutneys, and curried chickpeas | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Like a Monte Cristo, Puerto Rico’s signature Mallorca crams hot ham and cheese into a sweet carb package | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The medianoche is a sweeter take on the Cuban, complete with roast pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Mexico's pambazo is a beautiful mess of potatoes, chorizo, cream, queso fresco, and guajillo pepper sauce | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The Argentinian pebete looks like a squat hot dog bun, and is often stuffed with ham & cheese | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The Ecuadorian sanduche de hornado was originally created as a way to use leftovers from massive pork roasts | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Mexico’s various tortas are so much more than a burrito transferred to a bolillo roll, though they're also kind of that | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Puerto Rico’s tripleta is like a Cuban, but loaded into French bread and stacked with crispy potato sticks | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Bacon, egg, and cheese from Cooper Town Diner in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Cheesesteak from Eisenberg's in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Fried chicken on a biscuit may be a Chick-fil-A staple in 2019, but the combo's creation precedes the Civil War | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Club sandwich from Eisenberg's in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it French dip is a misnomer considering it is from SoCal, but let's be real: Anything served au jus says "oui oui!" in spirit | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it You can get fancy with it, but at the core of this US staple is white bread and hot bologna | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Grilled cheese from Eisenberg's in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Nashville hot chicken is everywhere these days… including between slices of bread | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Lobster roll from Luke's Lobster in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Meatball sub from Parm in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The Monte Cristo is American excess in sandwich form, especially when the entire thing gets dunked in a fryer | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Muffuletta from Primo's Tribeca in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Few sandwich fillings are a made-for-each-other match like peanut butter & jelly | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it "Canadian bacon" is just ham… the real Canadian bacon is rolled in cornmeal, brined, and served up like a BLT | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The po' boy is a New Orleans icon that crams roast beef or fried seafood into a French roll | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Pulled pork from Hill Country BBQ in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Reuben from Eisenberg's in New York City | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The sloppy Joe is an American innovation designed to optimize food budgets through the miracles of loose meat, ketchup, and mustard | Jason Hoffman/Thrillist