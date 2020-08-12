Forget Barbecue Sauce and Try These Bottled Dressings For Your Grill Season Instead

I love barbecue. I am a voracious carnivore and the hedonism of sitting in a sunny backyard and gnawing ribs off the bone at a barbecue -- while swatting at hungry hornets -- is what I consider one of life’s greatest pleasures. The term barbecue, however, can sometimes feel limiting. Do all barbecue sauces really need to have the same formula and flavor profile: warm brown sugar, tangy ketchup, splashes of vinegar? Absolutely not.

The definition of barbecue is slowly being redefined in America. It doesn’t just mean smoked brisket or flame-grilled chicken. Barbecue can be shredded jackfruit. It can be sheet pans of tofu. It can be meats marinated with lemongrass, fish sauce, and tons of garlic -- the same way barbecue functions in Vietnam.

With this in mind, I’ve decided to explore alternative sauces that pair well with this broad world of barbecue. I love the zip of tongue-tingling chili oils partnered with beef, the reimagined version of classic Worcestershire sauce topped on burgers, and a creamy avocado sauce with chicken. These sauces can function as marinades or be used to finish off your favorite cut of beef. Here are some jarred and bottled sauces you should pick up to reinvent your next backyard barbecue: