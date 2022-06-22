What to Bring to Your Next Cookout as a BBQ Guest

With summer in full swing, we trust you’re taking advantage of all the season has to offer, from road trips across America to poolside hangouts and backyard BBQs. Each is an excellent way to spend the year’s warmest months, but the latter is the only proven means of adding more bacon-chipotle potato salad and dressed-up deviled eggs to your life.

Hosting a cookout is a noble endeavor—and a lot of work. However, attending a cookout as a guest is the platonic ideal of outdoor hangs. That said, you shouldn’t show up empty-handed, and while cold drinks are always appreciated, sometimes you’re enlisted to help feed the crowd. When the occasion arises, it’s smart to have a few tried-and-true dishes at your disposal, whether it’s a beloved family recipe passed down through generations or a simple dessert you saw on TikTok.

These are 10 great dishes to bring to your next cookout, each more interesting than it has to be. Because everyone gets excited about skillet blueberry cornbread, but no one’s ever said, “Yay, so-and-so brought napkins.”