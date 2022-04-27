The Best Snacks and Drinks to Buy at a Mexican Grocery Store

Jarritos

Glass-bottled Mexican Coca-Cola is my go-to hangover beverage, but Jarritos are equally satisfying. Fizzy, fruity, and sweet, they’re the perfect sidekick to any snack. As a kid I’d run around outside with my cousins on a hot Texas afternoon, after which I was rewarded with a Jarrito. Back then I would have gone for the Fruit Punch or Strawberry, but nowadays I’m reaching for the slightly more grown-up flavors, like Tamarind, Guayaba, or Grapefruit.

Fideos

When you think of Mexican food you might not immediately imagine noodles. Fideos, though, are at the center of my fondest food memories. Fideos are an inexpensive, quick-cooking thin noodle that I highly recommend keeping in your pantry for one of those no-brainer meals. Toasted in fat and simmered in a flavorful broth for a sopa de fideos, they’re maximum comfort for minimal effort. Mexican grocery stores offer a wide variety of fun shapes like stars or alphabet letters from brands like La Moderna and Goya, but the classics are short angel hair noodles. Just like the noodle dishes of other cultures, fideos are endlessly riffable with the addition of potatoes or other veggies.

Chicharrones de Harina

If you’re looking for the satisfying crunch of pork skin chicharrones without the animal product, look no further than chicharrones de harina. These addictive, fried wheat chips can be found pre-cooked in plastic bags or in a dried form in the bulk bins of Mexican grocery stores for frying at home. Pinwheel-shaped chicharrones are classic, but you can also find thick sheets that make the perfect landing pad for ingredients like shredded cabbage, avocado, sour cream, hot sauce, and queso fresco to make chicharrones preparados. With the wagon wheel chips in a bag, douse them in Valentina hot sauce and a squeeze of lime juice for the ultimate spicy snack on the go.

Sponch Cookies

Brands like Bimbo and Marinela have been producing many of Mexico’s favorite baked snack foods for decades. Like Hostess and Little Debbie in the U.S., these brands make confectionery delights that are enjoyed by children and adults alike. You can’t go wrong with Gansitos, a chocolate covered cake bar or Mantecadas, slightly sweet vanilla-flavored muffins. But I have a nostalgic soft spot for Sponch cookies. A touch of strawberry jam and four coconut-covered marshmallow puffs crown a buttery, flaky shortbread cookie. The texture combination of crunchy cookie and pillowy marshmallow is a home run—and the strawberry jam adds just the right amount of brightness.

Mazapán

Many popular candy snacks south of the border are associated with the sweet-sour-spicy profile of chamoy, but at the top of my list is Mexico’s take on marzipan. Mazapán swaps almonds for ground peanuts, combining them with powdered sugar and pressed into a compact disc. The treat crumbles if you so much as look at it wrong, but the melt-in-your-mouth bliss with small crunchy bits of peanuts is worth the mess. De la Rosa is the go-to brand for mazapán with its iconic rose logo on the cellophane wrapping. I recently discovered they also make a chocolate-covered version, taking this nostalgic favorite of mine to a whole new level.

Jumex

If you want to be transported to the beaches of Mexico while sipping on fruit nectar, canned Jumex drinks have got you covered. These might not be marketed for the most health-conscious consumers, as they’re made with fruit concentrate and high fructose corn syrup, but damn do they taste good. My abuelita probably thought these were a suitable alternative to sodas and always had them around. I was raised with a deep affinity for the mango nectar, but I wouldn’t say no to peach or apricot. A glass of Jumex with a bean and cheese taquito is, to me, the true breakfast of champions.

Takis

Widely popular in the U.S., Takis might be one of Mexico’s most successful snack exports. These rolled and fried corn chips are fiercely crunchy and intensely spicy, flavored with hot chiles and lime. Eat a few chips and you’ll make note of the heat level, but keep eating them and soon you’ll find your forehead sweating—these crisps are no joke! If the classic Fuego flavor isn’t enough, the spice-inclined snackers can find other versions like Nitro and the bizarre Blue Heat. (The latter’s electric blue hue seems to be perfect for the viral mukbang corner of TikTok or YouTube, where you’ll find them turned into a spicy dust used to coat other food products.)