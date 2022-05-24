The Best Snacks and Drinks to Buy at a Vietnamese Grocery Store

Bánh pâté chaud (or patê sô)

Golden brown, flaky, and buttery with a juicy ground pork center (sometimes made with frozen peas), these French-Vietnamese puff pastry meat pies can be found under a hot lamp if your Vietnamese grocer has a bakery counter. My dad and I always pick up a few of these—some for later, some for snacking ASAP directly out of the brown paper bag they come in. For breakfast, they’re perfect with a hot Vietnamese coffee.

Kopiko coffee hard candy

Did I say Vietnamese people love coffee? Indonesian brand Kopiko makes these beautiful individually wrapped coffee-flavored hard candies that are flat and rectangular with smooth, rounded edges. This is a dense hard candy; it lasts impossibly long and shatters into sharp shards if you’re a hard-candy-cruncher like me. The depth of their dark coffee flavor is unmatched; the creaminess of the Cappuccino version is almost unctuous. It’s a favorite of my grandma, dad, and uncles because it has such a strong coffee flavor that it sort of tastes like Vietnamese coffee. These indeed have some caffeine kick to them. You’ve been warned.

Laughing Cow cheese wedges

One of my lunch pail favorites as a child is la vache qui rit (French) or con bò cười (Vietnamese): individually wrapped, super soft, mild, creamy Swiss cheese wedges. You simply pull the red tab and peel back the foil to reveal the most darling little cheese wedge-for-one. Evidence of French colonization, this cheese is incredibly popular in Vietnam and among Vietnamese-American immigrants alike; we eat them directly out of the foil or spread it atop a croissant.

Taiwanese fruit jelly cups

I can’t think of a sweet gelatinous snack better than this. These Willy Wonka-esque cups may look like jello, but they’re chewier, juicier, a little pulpy, and a thousand times more delicious. You can find them in plastic jars of colorful assorted fruit flavors, or single flavors like lychee (the packaging literally says, “This Product Is Unbelievably Delicious”). Look for the ones that say “coconut jelly”—it means chewy little cubes of nata de coco will be suspended at the bottom for a real treat.

Crispy rice crackers with pork floss

One of the most addictive crunchy-spicy-salty-fatty-sweet Vietnamese snacks ever created, cơm cháy chiên giòn, or Vietnamese crispy rice crackers, are usually made with leftover rice at home, deep fried to a golden crisp and topped with chà bông (pork floss) and a syrupy, sweet chile-fish sauce drizzle. Luckily, you can skip all that and find these in plastic to-go containers near the checkout line at the Vietnamese market. (If you haven’t had pork floss before, think of it as a lighter, fluffier, spun cotton candy-like version of meat jerky.)

French Maggi seasoning with the red cap

Vietnamese people don’t traditionally use soy sauce, at least not the Japanese and Chinese salt-forward versions. Instead, we consider this dark, thin, umami-packed Swiss seasoning our legendary cult condiment and pantry staple. Vietnamese folk of all generations believe the French-made version is superior; it’s almost always more expensive than the Chinese, Mexican, Swiss, and German versions, reads Arome Saveur on the front, and has a red cap. It’s so popular that there’s even knockoffs with an Eiffel tower logo so be wary.

My favorite way to use Maggi is simple: On a garlicky fried egg with lacey, crispy edges over steaming-hot rice, I’ll place a pat of European butter on top and finish it with white pepper and generous drops of Maggi.