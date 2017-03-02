Ranking All 50 States, by How Fun They Are to Get Fat In

3. Texas

Barbecue may well be the king of all gettin'-fat foods, and Texas barbecue is arguably the king of all barbecue (I don't have a dog in this fight, for the record). Is it possible to eat too much brisket? Too many beef ribs? Too much sausage? Yes, to all of the above, but it's SO much fun to do it anyway and then convince yourself that you still ought to finish that potato salad and those beans, and then get some banana pudding for dessert too, because, why not? And all that's without even getting into Tex-Mex, whose nuanced history can best be summed up with "so, more cheese on everything, right?" It's quite possible to put away an embarrassing amount of chips and queso before you realize you ought to stop, but no one in Texas will make you feel embarrassed, because they've all been there. OK, so you've had your breakfast tacos and your barbecue and your queso and now you've been out drinking long enough that you forgot about all of that and you're somehow hungry again but you can't find anything open? Fear not, there's always Whataburger.