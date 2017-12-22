The Absolute Best Food and Drink Subscription Boxes

Just before the climax of the seminal 1989 holiday classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Clark W. Griswold receives a "Jelly of the Month" subscription in lieu of a bonus from his place of employment. He promptly has a nuclear meltdown filled with more cusses than a Tarantino-helmed Marshall Mathers retrospective. Bottom line: He was pissed.
I apologize if that spoiled the movie for you (seriously, it's been out for three decades, and I'm pretty sure TBS loops it non-stop from mid-October 'til MLK Day, so that's on you). But there's a point here: In the past 30 years, food subscription boxes and subscription "of-the-month" clubs have gone from a low-hanging punchline to one of the most efficient and enjoyable ways to dive head-first into your favorite snacks, sauces, coffee, beer, wine, and booze. They also make ideal holiday gifts, as they can be ordered last minute and force your recipient to actually think about you every month. Plus, it's always fun to get stuff in the mail.
If the US Postal Service is indeed in hospice care, let's at least enjoy its dying gasp with some homemade gin and banana Nutella cookies, OK? Here are the best food and drink subscription boxes this holiday season.
Snakku
Best for: Anyone that gets hungry while watching Miyazaki films; food lovers who can't afford a trip to Tokyo
What you get: Japanese culture has gifted us Super Mario, Haruki Murakami, and, perhaps most importantly, the slippery stair game show. It also produces some of the more objectively interesting and palate-slapping snacks in the entire world. Snakku lets you enjoy a full array of foods only sold in Japan monthly. You're not just getting weird-flavored Kit-Kats (I mean, you are… but there's more), you'll also find regionally focused and homemade snacks in some boxes. Occasionally, the boxes come curated via historic candy shops across the country that most of Japan doesn't even have access to. You're basically going to be getting the Japanese version of Tastycakes -- and you don't even need to run up a stack of slippery stairs to get it.
How much is it?: $38.95 for the signature box, or $15.75 for a "tasting" box
Turntable Kitchen
Best for: People who want to curate dinner fancy parties synced with accompanying music, but have no taste of their own
What you get: If Blue Apron and Spotify's Discover feature met at a party, hit it off, and created a love child in the throes of passion, it would look a lot like Turntable Kitchen. And it is a novel idea: Turntable ships out a new, seasonal recipe every month, paired with a specially curated playlist to listen to while you eat/cook in the form of a digital mixtape and special-edition vinyl. For example, they sync up the "bright warm and satisfying" grooves of Tame Impala with an equally bright warm and satisfying summer spaghetti with fresh tomatoes and basil. And they pack an array of pizza party-ready dishes to go with the rollicking hipsterific hooks of indie stalwarts Local Natives. Sure, the whole thing is a little high concept, and maybe a tad pretentious... but really, so are dinner parties in general.
How much is it?: It's only $25 per month, but make sure you know you are just getting the recipes and a few dried ingredients, as far as food goes, so you still have to do some grocery shopping.
Apothecary Sodas
Best for: People who love the fetishism of craft beer… but not actual craft beer
What you get: If you are one of those outliers who values a good, regional root beer as much as a real beer, don't worry: there are people like you out there. Namely, the people who made Apothecary Soda, who started researching and collecting regional soda brands from all over the country after founding their own small-time craft soda business. Brands like Boylan's, Big Red, and Juggalo favorite Faygo are usual suspects on the roster, but they feature a rotating selection of 10 bottles every month, with dozens of participating. Your teeth may rot, but at least you'll be content knowing they rotted doing what they love: being covered in hard-to-find soda from all over the United States. It's the very definition of patriotism.
How much is it?: A three-month subscription is $60.
Fuego Box
Best for: The guy who tries every hot sauce on the table at the Mexican restaurant
What you get: Variety is the spice of life, so spicy variety must be life itself, no? Philosophy aside, the Fuego Box -- which translates directly to "the hot box," for the monolingual -- will send you one to three (depending on your subscription package) bottles of small-batch hot sauce, from all over the United States. The Fuego Box, like so many of these services, was founded by a guy who fell in love with this specific, crazy passionate food community and started collecting samples from all over the world. It's doubtful you've heard of any of these brands unless you are truly a hot sauce connoisseur -- but part of the appeal here is being able to try unheard of, piping-hot diamonds in the rough to build a formidable collection of your own. Just keep some ice cream handy, especially if you opt for the extra-spicy, Fuego Loco box.
How much is it?: One bottle per month for $12.95, or three bottles per month for $29.95.
Bright Cellars
Best for: Wine lovers who only trust themselves
What you get: Founded by two MIT dorks with a passion for drinking vino, Bright Cellars uses a personalized questionnaire to pair individuals with curated blends from wineries all over the world. You'll take a quiz (don't worry, it's fun), rate what they send you, and eventually get four bottles per month, customized to your predetermined taste. It's almost 2017, after all: you should surrender all your free will, including alcohol preferences, to the unrelenting harness of technology. It'll be like Black Mirror, with way more giggling and sassy gossip sessions.
How much is it?: $60 per month
Saloon Box
Best for: Those who want to efficiently drink (and learn to make) high-quality cocktails
What you get: Saloon Box delivers the liquor and fixins to make two glasses of an elaborate cocktail, on either an a la carte or month-by-month basis. So you’re only getting two tiny, airplane-sized bottles of liquor, but, you’re often getting small-batch spirits that don’t usually come in sample sizes at all. You’ll also be sent bitters, syrups, tinctures, and all the other fancy accoutrements usually reserved for bartenders wearing suspenders. For example: a winter-themed Flying Scotsman, complete with Glenrothes Vintage Reserve Scotch Whisky, brown sugar syrup, Scrappy’s Orleans Bitters, and a little vial of grapefruit juice. If you just want a low-stakes experiment with complex cocktails, Saloon Box should be your jam.
How much is it?: $37.50 per month
Moustache Coffee Club
Best for: That person who won't visit a coffee shop unless the barista is wearing a beanie
What you get: Caffeine is to humanity what catnip is to my weird cousin Jeffrey (oh, and also cats, I guess): the proverbial coal that makes our collective train roll. Which is a long-winded way to say it's really important to some people. With the Moustache Coffee Club, you're getting single-origin coffee beans that are always fresh and in-season, sourced from all over the world. If you are the kind of person who is content to simply stuff a K-Cup into your morning routine, this is not the coffee club you're looking for.
How much is it?: There are a ton of optional plans, but the most popular gives you a fresh, 12-ounce bag every two weeks for $19.99 per month.
The Cravory Cookie Box
Best for: Anyone who loves cookies (so, anyone who isn't a monster)
What you get: This one is hard not to like: the Cravory specializes in small-batch cookies, delivering always-interesting and seasonally focused packages of six, 12, or 24 fresh cookies once per month. But they aren't just going to toss you some snickerdoodles and call it a day. The Cravory has baked and shipped flavors like rosemary balsamic, Nutella banana, and -- just in time for the holiday season -- Poppin' Eggnog. It's just what every 8-year-old needs to have the most lit party of the school year. Also good for adults. Maybe even better?
How much is it: There are actually a ton of pricing options, from $9.95 per month for a three-month run of a dozen cookies to $34.95 per month for two dozen cookies on a year-long commitment. You can choose the cookie plan that is right for your own cookie-based needs.
Microbrewed Beer of the Month Club
Best for: Craft beer nerds who don't like to travel
What you get: Basically, it's exactly what you think it is. Once a month, the Beer of the Month club will send you a curated selection of craft-brewed regional beer, alongside a newsletter about (you guessed it!) the beer community, with tasting notes on each month's selection. There are several different package options available, featuring domestic beers, international beers, or both. And they don't slouch on the selection, you'll be getting brews like Portland, Oregon's legendarily weird Hair of the Dog or Atlanta fave Sweetwater Brewing Company's 420 Extra Pale Ale. You can also get a package that includes six bombers, or beers that pair well with cigars. Basically, you never need to leave your home again… well, at least for one weekend a month. This just may be the gold standard mail order beer subscriptions.
How much is it?: Packages start from $27.95
Flavier
Best for: People who want to stock their liquor cabinet but don't know what they like
What you get: Every month, Flavier will send you a sampling of three different rare and premium booze samples (of almost every variety) in 1.5-ounce test tubes. Which really makes a fun enough time its own. But Flavier's true purpose (and ultimate value) is to expose customers to liquors and brands they actually like, so every sampled liquor is available in the full-sized variety for a discounted price. That way you can have a liquor cabinet full of stuff you actually want to drink. And, despite what Mr. Rogers may have told you, it's OK not share sometimes.
How much is it?: $39.99 per month
Carnivore Club
Best for: Your friend that actually laughs at those dumb memes about vegans
What you get: Meat, and a lot of it. While a pile of any meat sounds like the makings of a solid Friday night, the Carnivore Club doesn't settle for mediocrity: they send over handcrafted stacks of top quality cuts of salami, bacon, and prosciutto -- and for $35 more, they'll deliver "exotic" hits like Yak Emu Salami and Reindeer Summer Sausage. It's enough to make you feel like Ron Swanson riding shirtless on a grizzly while guzzling whiskey, singing Slayer, and fist-fighting Vladimir Putin (who is also on a bear, but a smaller one, and also it smells).
How much is it?: The Classic boxes start at $50 per month
Taster's Club
Best for: Fans of whiskey… and only whiskey
What you get: Taster's Club's spiel is basic enough: Every month, you get a bottle of whiskey, scotch, or bourbon from a renowned distillery. You'll commonly see blends along the lines of like Hudson Valley's Hillrock Solera Aged bourbon or Scotland's own Glenrothes 1985 Scotch along with an accompanying tasting guide to help you imbibe knowledge along with sweet, sweet liquor. This is one of the better ways to try new and rare whiskeys while immersing yourself in the oft-confusing world of new and rare whiskeys -- all without breaking your drinkin' budget completely.
How much is it?: Whiskey and bourbon packages start at $69 per month, while Scotch starts at $79. Classy.
Nature Box
Best for: Your friend who has those foot-shaped shoe-things for hiking…. and also just walking around, generally...
What you get: If you haven't surmised from the name, Naturebox is an all-organic, aggressively healthy food service that prides itself on eschewing everything from corn syrup to artificial coloring in the name of natural snacking. If you prefer your afternoon munchies in the candy-coated, Oreo-stuffed variety, look elsewhere. But that doesn't mean it's not good: Boxes have everything from caramel-coated popcorn to dried mangos and honey dijon turkey jerky. Naturebox also operates a little differently, using a membership system that allows subscribers to order unlimited quantities of super-cheap snacks every month. So you subscribe to the site itself, but still have to pick out and buy individual snacks every month. Still, it's an affordable (and high quality) option for wholly natural snacks to bring in your hybrid on the way to the James Taylor tribute show in your favorite part of Oregon with your son, Jaxon.
How much is it?: Memberships are $15 per month, and almost all the snacks are less than $10.
Bon Appétit
Best for: Anyone who has seen Amélie more than six times and went through a beret phase in college
What you get: It's easy to fall in love with the decadence and style of French cuisine. After all, they consider duck liver to be a casual afternoon snack and put butter in more dishes than Paul Deen. And now, stateside Francophiles who dream of retiring to the French Riviera one day can snag a month's worth of délicieux treats by subscribing to Bon Appétit, the world's preeminent French-only snacking subscription service. One of the biggest things that sets Bon Appétit apart from similar country-centric services is the spectrum of products they cover: You're going to be sent everything from sparkling water to lavender honey, pure butter cookies, and elephant ears. It's honestly the mail-order equivalent of raiding a quaint French pantry, without the judgemental clerks scowling at your subpar accent. C'est bon!
How much is it?: Boxes start at $30, but can also go well into the hundreds. It all depends on how bountiful -- and how fancy -- you want your French snacks to be.
Double Cider
Best for: Those who want hard cider… but not the kind you'd find in a bodega (not that there's anything wrong with that)
What you get: Every month, Double Cider will ship two bottles (ohhh now I get the name) of "some of the rarest and highly sought after" cider in the U.S. Just to be clear, they aren't shipping you six packs they sell in the gas station (again, not that there's anything wrong with that) -- these are big bottles of small-batch, high-quality ciders. This month they feature a rhubarb-accented (fancy!) selection from Eaglemont Cider, out of Port Townsend, Washington, and a Serendipity Cider -- made from Ablemar Pippin apples -- from Virginia's Castle Hill Cider. This is the only option on this list you can viably drink with your pinky up.
How much Is It?: $34.95 per month
Jerky Snob
Best for: Um, jerky snobs
What you get: If cruising the gas station aisles for dried meats just seems a little passe at this point in life, Jerky Snob will soon be your cured meat savior, and you can worship Him every month. The service ships out packages from regional, small-time jerky-makers (jerky masters? Jerky mongers?) like Lawless Jerky and Wild Boar, including some truly wild flavors and cuts. These are incredibly niche, hyper-local jerky brands that you almost certainly have never tried before. They are companies who take pride in treating jerky like a true craft, and not just a cheap snack. Damn. Even talking about it makes you seem like a snob.
How much is it?: Monthly packages start from two bags for $15 to 1 pound for $54
Cocoa Runners
Best for: People who take chocolate as seriously as coffee or craft beer
What you get: Cocoa Runners isn't a movie about 19th-century chocolate smugglers in South America (though that would be kind of a cool Dwayne Johnson franchise). It's a subscription service dedicated to soothing your sweet tooth with four bars of "the world's best chocolate" every month. They feature world-renowned, artisanal deep cuts sourced from all over the world, including Menako Madagascar milk chocolate, Pump Street Bakery's Sourdough and Sea Salt mix, and Cacaosuyo Piura Select. If you've never heard of any of these, that's OK. That's what this box is for.
How much is it?: $30 per month
