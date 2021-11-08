The Best Tea Advent Calendars to Gift This Holiday Season

The cold is setting in and, if you’re anything like me, you’re not reaching for a hot toddy or stout beer or hot cocoa to warm you up. You’re reaching for tea. It’s the ultimate comfort drink year round, but comes especially in handy as the temperature dips. A cup of black tea helps to start the day, ginger or lemon tea soothes sore throats, a matcha latte functions as an afternoon pick-me-up, and a steaming mug of chamomile assists in unwinding after a long day. It’s the perfect drink—and because of this, makes for the perfect gift.

If you have a tea fanatic in your life, give the gift of daily tea with these advent calendars. Fill your mug up with holiday-themed flavors, international blends, and classic versions this winter.

Price: $59

Tea Forte’s superb pyramid shaped tea bags arrive in yet an even larger pyramid, which vaguely resembles a snow-dusted Christmas tree. The packaging is beautiful, but what’s more special are the teas inside. This set includes 24 different tea bags in cozy holiday flavors like cherry marzipan, a green tea infused with the nutty flavors of almond and rounded out by tart cherry; raspberry ganache, which is like having tea for dessert; and cinnamon-laced spiced ginger plum. You can also expect a couple of classics, like English breakfast tea and a wintery chai, as well.



Price: $40-$52

This entry is a three-for-one. Every year, I look forward to David Tea’s new advent calendars because each one delivers something entirely different. There’s a matcha version that boasts holiday flavors like maple, gingerbread, and pumpkin pie—as well as standard favorites like strawberry and vanilla matcha. There’s an herbal tea version for the caffeine-sensitive that features holiday blends like apple cider and caramel shortbread. And then there’s the regular tea advent calendar that holds black, green, and herbal teas in joyous flavors like fireside mocha and roasted chestnut. Buy one or all three.



Price: $32

The Palais de Thés advent calendar allows you to go on a globally inspired tea trip from the comfort of your home. There’s a Balinese and Brazilian detox blend, an English-inspired black tea named after the Big Ben, a Yunnan black tea, and more. Gift this advent calendar for the tea-lover in your life possessed by wanderlust.



Price: $59.99

The teas in the Vahdam Teas advent calendar are handpicked and sorted in India before they make their way to your doorstep. This set features 24 mini tins of loose leaf tea ranging from oolong to darjeeling, but there’s particularly a lot of turmeric and chai blends—so if you’re looking for cozy and spiced flavors, this is the set for you. The packaging is so thoughtful—you’ll definitely want to hold on to the tins to store future spice blends or demerara sugar.



Price: $65

The Germany-based Paper & Tea advent calendar is covered with whimsical illustrations cute enough to display. The set features 24 biodegradable tea bags in breakfast blends, herbal teas, and green varieties, so over the course of the three weeks you’ll be punching out new teas and you’ll never get bored.



Price: $21.65

Pukka’s tea advent calendar this year is entirely focused on herbal teas, so get this for your tea-drinking friend who tends to avoid caffeine (although let it be known there are some pops of black and green teas in here). Pukka really leans into the holiday vibes, so expect teas with anise, peppermint, and vanilla.