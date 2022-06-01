The Best Terpene For You, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Aries and Sagittarius

Our recommendation: Alpha and beta-pinene

As their names suggest, these two terpenes smell earthy and fresh like pine trees. Pinene-rich products are anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, gastroprotective, anti-depressive, and can reduce allergies. Pinene has been shown to improve memory—perfect for the multitasking Aries who likes to play as hard as they work, often at the same time, and the sharp-minded Sagittarius that never wants their end of a conversation to lag.

Gemini

Our recommendation: Alpha-bisabolol

A product that is saturated in alpha-bisabolol—a terp with a gentle floral aroma also found in chamomile—and known to have autoinflammatory effects and reduce neuropathic pain is just right for providing some calming, unifying balance to a tumultuous Gemini.

Cancer

Our recommendation: Nerolidol

With both floral and citrusy fragrances, antioxidant mechanisms, and anti-inflammatory properties, nerolidol is perfect for balancing an “off” day for Cancer and protecting their vulnerable energy with restorative effects.

Leo

Our recommendation: Humulene

This rich, spicy, and woody terpene is anti-inflammatory and can also help reduce lung inflammation. Sometimes, even a fierce Leo needs a little help keeping up appearances and maintaining their metaphorical roar—that’s where balancing humulene comes into play.

Virgo and Aquarius

Our recommendation: Myrcene

Myrcene has a fruity scent and is often found in the heaviest, most intoxicating cannabis strains. It is known to have sedative effects, as well as antioxidant, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory compounds. Best before bed, a product high in myrcene will help the overzealous Virgo catch some much-needed Zs, and equip the wandering minds of Aquarians with just enough stimulation to astral project when inclined.

Libra

Our recommendation: Geraniol

A terpene with an elegant scent to match the balanced beauty of a Libra, geraniol has a sweet, fruity, and floral fragrance. This terpenoid has anti-inflammatory, anticancer, and antioxidant values. The delicate and sophisticated profile of geraniol is sure to make any Libra smile.

Scorpio

Our recommendation: Limonene

With a (surprise!) lemony-lime scent, limonene also has anti-stress and anti-anxiety effects. To ease some of the stress that comes from the Scorpios’ high performing, high standards lifestyle, we recommend looking for a stimulating strain high in limonene that will help keep you at your best—the only speed you know.

Pisces

Our recommendation: Linalool

This terpenoid has a light, floral aroma and has demonstrated antidepressant, anti-anxiety and anti-insomnia properties. For the Pisceans up all night worrying about the state of the world, linalool’s soothing effects should help settle racing thoughts for a more revitalizing rest.

Taurus and Capricorn

Our recommendation: Caryophyllene

A terpene with a warm, spicy aroma that is associated with anti-inflammatory and pain relieving effects, caryophyllene has the grounded, restorative vibes needed by a Taurus with things to do, people to care for, and bonus tasks to check off the list. It’s similarly perfect to combat a Capricorn’s back and neck pain from another dedicated day of work, various hobbies, and that basketball game you somehow fit in during lunch.