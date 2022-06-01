The Best Terpene For You, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Just look to the stars for customized strain recommendations.
There are thousands of cannabis strains out there. To successfully navigate that vast sea takes time, research, and a lung capacity that not all of us can afford. Fortunately, there is a cheat sheet for selecting your smoke: terpenes.
Terpenes (also known as terps or terpenoids) are organic compounds found in cannabis plants and throughout nature that give each flower a distinctive aroma and character. Ever notice your bud smelling peppery? That’s the beta-caryophyllene. That floral note in your essential oil spray? Likely bisabolol or geraniol. On their own, terpenes can be therapeutic (think: diffusing lavender essential oil before bed). As a compound in cannabis, the terpenes work with cannabinoids like THC and CBD to create what is known as the entourage effect—the totality of different effects we experience from cannabis varieties.
There is also an engaging, focused way of kicking off your terpene education: selecting a strain by your zodiac sign. For hundreds of years, countless people have trusted the wisdom of astrology to help make decisions on aspects of their love life, finances, future, and friendships. So why not extend this same logic to the realm of cannabis?
We have carefully curated personalized suggestions of terpenes that complement each astrological sign. Keep in mind that at the end of the day, each body is unique, and you may find your system more compatible with a different terpene, depending on the effects you seek. We hope this guide provides a more celestial start to this rewarding journey. As the illustrious adage goes, “The moon is high, and so am I.” Let’s begin our ascent.
Aries and Sagittarius
Our recommendation: Alpha and beta-pinene
As their names suggest, these two terpenes smell earthy and fresh like pine trees. Pinene-rich products are anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, gastroprotective, anti-depressive, and can reduce allergies. Pinene has been shown to improve memory—perfect for the multitasking Aries who likes to play as hard as they work, often at the same time, and the sharp-minded Sagittarius that never wants their end of a conversation to lag.
Gemini
Our recommendation: Alpha-bisabolol
A product that is saturated in alpha-bisabolol—a terp with a gentle floral aroma also found in chamomile—and known to have autoinflammatory effects and reduce neuropathic pain is just right for providing some calming, unifying balance to a tumultuous Gemini.
Cancer
Our recommendation: Nerolidol
With both floral and citrusy fragrances, antioxidant mechanisms, and anti-inflammatory properties, nerolidol is perfect for balancing an “off” day for Cancer and protecting their vulnerable energy with restorative effects.
Leo
Our recommendation: Humulene
This rich, spicy, and woody terpene is anti-inflammatory and can also help reduce lung inflammation. Sometimes, even a fierce Leo needs a little help keeping up appearances and maintaining their metaphorical roar—that’s where balancing humulene comes into play.
Virgo and Aquarius
Our recommendation: Myrcene
Myrcene has a fruity scent and is often found in the heaviest, most intoxicating cannabis strains. It is known to have sedative effects, as well as antioxidant, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory compounds. Best before bed, a product high in myrcene will help the overzealous Virgo catch some much-needed Zs, and equip the wandering minds of Aquarians with just enough stimulation to astral project when inclined.
Libra
Our recommendation: Geraniol
A terpene with an elegant scent to match the balanced beauty of a Libra, geraniol has a sweet, fruity, and floral fragrance. This terpenoid has anti-inflammatory, anticancer, and antioxidant values. The delicate and sophisticated profile of geraniol is sure to make any Libra smile.
Scorpio
Our recommendation: Limonene
With a (surprise!) lemony-lime scent, limonene also has anti-stress and anti-anxiety effects. To ease some of the stress that comes from the Scorpios’ high performing, high standards lifestyle, we recommend looking for a stimulating strain high in limonene that will help keep you at your best—the only speed you know.
Pisces
Our recommendation: Linalool
This terpenoid has a light, floral aroma and has demonstrated antidepressant, anti-anxiety and anti-insomnia properties. For the Pisceans up all night worrying about the state of the world, linalool’s soothing effects should help settle racing thoughts for a more revitalizing rest.
Taurus and Capricorn
Our recommendation: Caryophyllene
A terpene with a warm, spicy aroma that is associated with anti-inflammatory and pain relieving effects, caryophyllene has the grounded, restorative vibes needed by a Taurus with things to do, people to care for, and bonus tasks to check off the list. It’s similarly perfect to combat a Capricorn’s back and neck pain from another dedicated day of work, various hobbies, and that basketball game you somehow fit in during lunch.